1.4 Lakh Kms Driven 1988 Maruti Gypsy Owner Buys New Maruti Jimny

Maruti Gypsy might have been discontinued, but it still enjoys a cult following in India. This car was succeeded by Maruti Suzuki Jimny. A 1988 Maruti Gypsy owner, Mr. Rajeshwar Bhupal from Telangana State purchased a new Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Wanna get slightly nostalgic? Here are the side-by-side images.

Ever since it was first launched in 1985, Maruti Gypsy has been a staple lifestyle SUV in India known for its off-road capabilities. Mr Rajeshwar Bhupal from Telangana State, owned a 1988 Maruti Gypsy off-roader which has clocked a respectable 1,40,000 km on the odo.

This SUV has been maintained so nicely, that it still has the original paint and original soft top. Hard top was yet to be developed by the company in 1988. Mr Bhupal has recently purchased a new Maruti Suzuki Jimny from Saboo RKS Nexa dealership in Hyderabad.

Saboo RKS Nexa dealership congratulated Mr Rajeshwar Bhupal with pictures of the 1988 Maruti Gypsy and the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny side by side. This is a significant picture as it marks the company’s journey in the lifestyle adventure SUV segment in India, which has gained popularity in the recent past.

This 1988 Gypsy was registered just three years after the SUV was launched. So, it is a 1st generation model and maintained in pristine condition. Getting into technicals, this Gypsy is an MG410 model (Maruti Gypsy 4-cyl 1L Engine). Ground zero for Gypsy’s journey, if you may. These images show Maruti’s journey in the lifestyle segment.

Gypsy MG410 was the first off-road vehicle that Maruti launched in India and quickly rose became a popular choice among Indian Armed Forces and multiple law enforcement agencies. Enthusiasts, off-road junkies and rally fanatics took notice of Gypsy too. MG410 was powered by Suzuki’s F10A 1.0L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine that made around 45 bhp of peak power. A 4-speed gearbox, ladder frame chassis, a 4X4 transfer case, and freewheeling mechanism from Aisin are notable attributes.

This particular vehicle, however, was notoriously famous for rollovers. So much so that Maruti introduced “Widetrack Gypsy” in 1993. This is the famous MG410W, where W denotes wide track. Company increased the wheel track at both ends by around 90 mm to induce stability. Aisin’s freewheeling tech was removed and a cat-con was installed in 1995 to comply with emission standards. In 1996, Maruti introduced Gypsy King (MG413W) which we all are more familiar with. This had a unique bonnet and grill, and packed a 60 bhp 1.3L NA petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Year 2000 marked the launch of a 16V head for this engine, extracting 80 bhp.

With Jimny, Maruti Suzuki has taken a massive leap and is offering a more practical 5-door format, a permanent hard top, 100X more features and creature comforts, 100X better ride and dynamics, an automatic gearbox option and offer significantly more reliability and fuel efficiency. All these while retaining rugged credentials and off-road prowess. What a journey!