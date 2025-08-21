10 New Cars, SUVs Set To Launch By Year End

New car launches for the remaining months of 2025 set to capture a large audience as the festive months roll in

The calendar year 2025 started off on a promising note. There were a host of new car launches over the past 8 months while there are several exciting new offerings set for launch in the coming 4 months. The soon to be launched models are from well-known car brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Vinfast, Mahindra, Volkswagen, Renault and Nissan. Given their popularity in India, most launches are in the SUV segment. These releases come at an opportune time as the festive period approaches.

New launches include the next-gen Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger facelift, Tata Punch Facelift, Maruti Victoris SUV and the VW Tayron among others. While each of these are in the ICE SUV segment, there is also Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, Vinfast VF6 and VF7 along with new Hyundai Ioniq 5 that will mark their entry into the equally popular electric car space. Here we list out these 10 upcoming cars and a brief about their features.

Renault Kiger Facelift – August 2025

The first of these launches is the 2025 Renault Kiger Facelift which has been confirmed for launch on August 24. This sub-4 meter SUV, that has been on sale in India since 2021 will get a mid-life refresh that will bring with it few exterior and interior updates, enhanced safety equipment while it may see change in its engine lineup. It will continue to draw power via 1.0 liter petrol engines and transmission choices with optional CNG kit. 2025 Renult Kiger facelift will be priced at a premium over its current counterpart that range between Rs 6.15 – 11.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 – August 2025

Slated for launch later this month, VinFast India has already commenced pre-bookings for VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs. Both models will be locally assembled at VinFast’s upcoming facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. VinFast VF 6 mid-size electric SUV is being offered in two variants of Eco and Plus. The Eco trim will receive a 59.5 kWh battery pack offering a range of 399 km while the Plus trim gets the same battery capacity with a lower range of 381 km. The flagship Vinfast VF 7 receives a 75.3 kWh battery which in Eco trim comes in with an estimated range of 450 km, while the Plus variant range stands at around 431 km. Price could stand at around Rs 25 lakh for the VF6 and at around Rs 50 lakh for the larger VF 7 (both prices ex-showroom).

Maruti Victoris – 3rd September 2025

The new Maruti Suzuki Victoris, an all-new 5 seater SUV will launch on 3rd September 2025. It will be sold via the company’s Arena showrooms. Maruti Victoris will be brand’s second offering in mid-size SUV segment and it may be the first model to offer Level-2 ADAS – autonomous driver assistance system suite. This SUV will borrow its engine lineup from the Grand Vitara sharing the same 1.5 liter NA petrol, 1.5 liter Hybrid petrol and CNG options. Prices of the Maruti Victoris are expected to start from around Rs 9 or 10 lakh, with its top spec variant at around Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV – September 2025

Just ahead of the festivities in India, Mahindra will be introducing the XUV 3XO EV. This upcoming electric SUV will be based on the ICE variant of the sub 4 meter SUV and will replace the XUV400 in the company portfolio. Set to offer the latest in technology and updates in terms of safety equipment, the XUV 3XO EV will draw its power via two battery pack options. There will be a 34.5 kWh battery with estimated range of 359 km along with a 39.4 kWh battery that can deliver approximately 456 km on single charge. The new Mahindra 3XO EV is set to launch in an expected price range of Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 – September 2025

Ioniq 5 facelift made its global debut in March 2024 and currently is on its final testing spree in India. Spied with heavy visual updates and sportier features, the new Ioniq 5 will also gain in terms of increased dimensions. Its equipment list and safety features are set to remain unchanged and largely similar to those seen on its current counterpart. India-spec model will continue to draw its power via an 84kWh battery pack with ARAI-claimed range of 515 km. The motor will be mated to a rear-axle-mounted (RWD) electric motor with a claimed range of around 570 km (WLTP). Prices could be at a premium over its current model which is priced from Rs 46 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Hyundai Venue – October 2025

The new-gen 2025 Hyundai Venue will be launched on October 24th, during the festive months. Currently undergoing road tests, this sub-compact SUV will show off some striking exteriors along with some features borrowed from the Alcazar. Interiors will also be dramatically improved with features expected to be borrowed from Creta while it will see no change in its petrol and diesel engine lineup. Considering the feature updates, new generation Venue is expected to be offered in a slightly higher price bracket over the current model that is priced from Rs 7.94 – 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Tayron – October 2025

The Volkswagen Tayron is currently on its final test rounds ahead of launch in India which could happen in October 2025. It is being presented in the 7 seater, 3 row SUV layout and will be assembled locally at the company facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Sporting a strong resemblance with the Tiguan R-Line, though with larger dimensions, Tayron will be powered by the same engine lineup as seen on the Skoda Kodiaq. This is a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder turbo petrol unit which gets mated to a 7 speed DCT automatic transmission. Coming in as a CKD – Completely Knocked Down Unit, the Tayron is estimated to be priced around Rs 49 – Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Majestor – October 2025

MG Majestor is an upcoming flagship SUV from MG Motor. It will be the company’s 3rd model to be sold via MG Select Dealerships in the country through which the Cyberster and M9 are also sold. To be launched in the full size SUV segment, the new Majestor draws design inspiration from Maxus D90 SUV sold in the international markets. It will be powered by a 2.0 liter twin turbo engine mated with an 8 speed automatic gearbox and with a 4WD transfer case and a triple locking differential setup. Price estimates put the new Majestor in the Rs 40-46 lakh range.

Tata Punch Facelift – Later This Year

Though official announcement or launch date has been revealed, Tata Motors may soon launch the Punch Facelift. It will sport heavy cosmetic updates both on its exteriors and interiors as spy shots have revealed though it will not see any changes in its engines. It will continue to draw power via a 1.2 liter petrol engine with manual and AMT gearbox options while a CNG model is also on the cards. Prices of Tata Punch facelift is not likely to see much change over its current price range of Rs 6.20 – 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom).