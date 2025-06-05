10 Notable Elements In Tata Harrier EV Which Stand Out

Tata Harrier EV is one of the most anticipated launches in India. The company has launched it at a starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh (Ex-sh) and it is Tata’s flagship electric SUV. Tata has kitted it accordingly and it packs quite a lot of new elements that are noteworthy. In this post, we have compiled 10 notable elements of the just launched Harrier EV.

1. More Affordable Than Harrier ICE

We have to start with pricing because Harrier EV is more affordable than Harrier ICE. It is a hard pill to swallow given the notion that EVs are pricier than ICE vehicles. However, Harrier EV starts from Adventure trim level for Rs 21.49 lakh (Ex-sh) and Harrier Diesel Adventure AT starts from Rs 22.45 lakh (Ex-sh). A brave new world, eh?

2. Largest-In-Segment Samsung Neo QLED Infotainment Screen

For the first time in mainstream Indian car segment, Tata Motors is upping the quality of display technology in infotainment field. That’s because Harrier EV packs a Neo QLED screen from Samsung, which is the largest in its segment at 14.53-inch. Also, the Quantum layer it packs, has high contrast with inky blacks and exceptional HDR performance for life-like visuals. This infotainment screen packs off-line maps by MAPPL for reassurance.

3. Self Parking & Summon Mode

Harrier EV packs a suite of autonomous parking features bundled as e-Valet. Under this suite, Tata is offering features like autonomous parallel parking (in and out) and autonomous perpendicular parking (in and out). Also notable are ‘anywhere parking’, remote park assist and summon mode.

4. New Set Of Keys

To access these new set of self parking features, Tata is offering Harrier EV a new remote key, which is circular in shape and is quite small and sleek with dedicated buttons for self parking and summon mode. There’s a Digital Key feature too which supports key sharing. When you don’t want to carry your physical key or your smartphone, Tata offers a NFC key card as well.

5. E-IRVM with DVR Function

Tata Harrier EV is the first mainstream vehicle in India to offer an E-IRVM that also has DVR function. This replaces a regular IRVM and it packs a display projecting the feed from rear camera and front camera. Even if you fill Harrier EV’s boot till the roof, you can have uninterrupted rear vision with this E-IRVM. With the help of a QR Code, users can download footage of front and rear cameras for documentation. Like a Dashcam.

6. Ultraglide Suspension

For the first time after discontinuation of Nano, Tata Motors is offering independent rear suspension on their vehicles. Called Ultra Glide suspension, it is a multi-link setup with frequency dependent dampers to unlock sharp handling and supreme comfort depending on the Terrain Mode Harrier EV is in.

7. 540-Degree Cameras

You may have heard of 360-degree cameras and Transparent Bonnet features. Tata Motors is taking these features a notch above and is offering what they call 540-degree view with Transparent Mode. Cameras capture the view of Harrer EV’s underbody and stitch it with 360-degree camera feed to create a truly holistic view of what’s around.

8. Performance

Wanted a sportscar-like performance in a mainstream car? Harrier EV comes the closest as it packs dual-motor setup with a peak torque of 504 Nm in Boost Mode. While Tata did not disclose combined total system power, rear motor is rated at 238 PS and front motor at 158 PS. 0-100 km/h sprint comes up in just 6.3s. Good news is that Harrier EV is the first ‘RWD as standard’ vehicle from Tata since the discontinuation of Nano, Safari Storme and Hexa in 2020.

9. Off-Road Capabilities

The same QWD setup that unlocks massive performance on road, also allows for exceptional off-road prowess as well. Harrier EV has an approach angle of 25.3°, departure angle of 26.4° and a break over angle of 16.6°. There are 6 Terrain Modes on offer with Harrier EV to aid users during off-roading – Normal, Sand, Mud Ruts, Snow / Grass, Rock Crawl and a Custom Mode. Harrier EV was even the first vehicle to do the impossible Elephant Rock Climb challenge in Kerala.

10. Zenith Suite

Harrier EV comes with Tata’s Zenith suite as standard. This suite brings a host of comfort features for Harrier EV occupants. These features include powered front seats, ventilated front seats, memory function for driver’s seat, powered Boss Mode for front passenger seat, panoramic sunroof, 65W fast-charging Type C ports, comfort headrest and more.