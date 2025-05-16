10 Things Tata Altroz Facelift Gets; i20, Glanza and Baleno Don’t

Tata Motors is poised to launch the new Altroz on May 22nd. This will be the first facelift for this premium hatchback since it was launched back in January 2020. For the first time, Altroz facelift is packing exterior design changes and the goal is to make this vehicle more premium than it ever was.

In that journey, Altroz facelift packs features and equipment that rivals like Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Baleno do not. Let’s go through these features.

10. Connected LED DRLs

For the first time in premium hatchback segment, we are seeing connected LED taillights with Tata Altroz facelift. Tata calls this design Infinity LED tail lamps.

9. Flush Door Handles

First observed with Tata Curvv EV, Altroz facelift now gets flush door handles at the front, while rear door handles were already concealed in C-Pillar area. These are not likely to pop out electrically, though.

8. Rain-Sensing Wipers

While it is not new with Altroz facelift, it is still a brownie point for Altroz as it packs rain-sensing wipers. Surprisingly, none of the other premium hatchbacks offer this.

7. Ultraview Digital Cluster

Last year, Tata updated Altroz with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and with Altroz facelift, the company is offering a 10.25-inch Ultraview Digital Cluster that is capable of showing full-screen Maps when connected with a smartphone.

6. 90-degrees Opening Doors

Again, this is not exclusive to Altroz facelift, but has been a strong point of Altroz all along. They open quite wide up to 90-degrees, allowing for easy ingress and egress.

5. Blindspot Monitor

With the new 10.2-inch digital cluster, Tata Altroz facelift now gets blindspot monitoring that shows a side camera feed when driver uses respective turn signals.

4. Ambient Lighting

While some rivals in the premium hatchback segment get footwell lighting, Altroz is the only one with proper ambient lighting seen on the dashboard too. Pre-facelift version had ambient lighting as well.

3. Dual-cylinder CNG

Hyundai’s Hy-CNG Duo dual-cylinder CNG kit is still not been made available with i20, making Altroz the only offering in this segment with the vastly superior dual-cylinder CNG kit.

2. Diesel Engine

Yep! A Diesel engine will continue to be offered with Tata Altroz facelift. Thus making it the only hatchback in India to get a Diesel engine.

1. 5-Star Crash Safety Rating

Tata Altroz is the only premium hatchback in India to be crash-tested and to pass with flying colours. When tested by Global NCAP, Altroz scored a resounding 5 Stars crash safety rating. At the same time, none of the other premium hatchbacks are crash-tested yet.