10,000 km, 47 Days, One Hyundai Alcazar: A Grand Tour of Ladakh, Kashmir & Spiti

Some road trips are planned. Others are destined. When Bengaluru based Narayan Mallapur pointed his brand-new Hyundai Alcazar Petrol DCT north on a quiet June morning—no bookings, no fixed itinerary, just intent—their everyday SUV became the passport to a 47-day, 10,000 km odyssey across India’s most dramatic landscapes.

The Journey Begins: Comfort That Lasts All Day

Bengaluru to Hyderabad to Pench set the tone: long, easy stints where the Alcazar’s refined petrol DCT and relaxed ergonomics turned hours into memories. The spacious cabin swallowed luggage for weeks, while the premium dash and intuitive controls kept fatigue away. By the time Khajuraho’s UNESCO-listed temples came into view, the Alcazar had already proven it could do distance with grace.

Into the High Country: Where Capability Matters

Himachal shifted the story. Narrow mountain ribbons. Broken patches. Steep hairpins. Here, the Alcazar’s hill-hold, strong brakes and planted dynamics delivered quiet confidence. Through Narkhanda, Kalpa and the stark moonscapes of Spiti—Chicham Bridge, Key Monastery, Tabo—the SUV remained unflustered. Even when gravel gave way to water crossings en route to Chandrataal, measured throttle and surefooted traction made progress feel simple.

The Big Bucket List: Tso Moriri, Pangong & Umling La

From Keylong the road stretched to Karzok (Tso Moriri), then east to Hanle’s Dark Sky Reserve—proof that silence can be spectacular. Next came the crown jewel: Umling La at 19,024 ft, the world’s highest motorable road. Thin air, sharp descents, endless switchbacks—and yet, the Alcazar kept its composure. ADAS support on fast, open sections and clear sightlines in the cabin reduced the mental load, letting the duo focus on the moment: hot tea, flapping prayer flags, a sky too close to believe.

They looped back along the new CDFD road skirting the LAC, rolled past the mirror-blue of Pangong Tso, and eased over Khardung La into Nubra’s dunes. Refuel stops were sparse; comfort never was.

City Charms & Heritage Halts

Leh brought cafés, monasteries and market strolls. Further west, Sonamarg’s river songs gave way to Srinagar’s houseboats, the hush of Shalimar and Nishat, and the living glow of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Southbound, the Alcazar breezed through Jaipur’s bustle and Udaipur’s regal calm, then on to Indore’s food streets, coastal ferries on the Konkan, lazy Goan afternoons, and temple quiet in Gokarna—before one last sunrise push home via Jog Falls.

The SUV That Made It Easy

– Refined Petrol DCT: Smooth, stress-free progress in cities, mountains and highways alike.

– Long-Haul Comfort: Supportive seats, quiet cabin and thoughtful ergonomics that make 9-hour days feel shorter.

– Real-World Confidence: Hill-hold, strong braking feel and driver-assist tech that reduce fatigue on unpredictable roads.

– Space & Practicality: Room for weeks of luggage, gadgets, trip spares—and still airy for passengers.

– Everyday Efficient, Expedition-Ready: From dashcam power to tyre inflator stops, the Alcazar integrated seamlessly into the explorers’ rhythm.

There were minor hiccups like a transmission temperature warning on steep climbs, slow tyre air leaks, and a stuck drive mode button. However, none of these hampered the overall journey. A few features like wireless CarPlay and a powered tailgate were missed, but the SUV’s reliability overshadowed these gaps.

What They Brought Back

Forty-seven days later, the couple returned with a camera full of skies, a notebook full of coordinates, and a renewed belief: the right SUV doesn’t just take you places—it expands what feels possible. Through heat, rain, hail, gravel and snow, the Hyundai Alcazar stayed composed, comfortable and willing. It didn’t just complete a dream route; it made the journey feel effortless. Because the best part of a grand tour isn’t ticking off places—it’s how comfortably you collect them.

Trip Stats

– Vehicle: Hyundai Alcazar Petrol DCT

– Duration: 47 days | Distance: 10,000 km

– Route Highlights: Pench – Khajuraho – Spiti – Chandrataal – Tso Moriri – Hanle – Umling La – Pangong – Nubra – Leh – Sonamarg – Srinagar – Amritsar – Jaipur – Udaipur – Indore – Konkan – Goa – Gokarna – Jog Falls

– Stay: Rs 1,90,414 (49.35%)

– Fuel: Rs 75,440 (19.55%)

– Food & Dining: Rs 59,896 (15.52%)

– Attractions & Entrances: Rs 11,200

– Vehicle Maintenance/Accessories: Rs 8,830

– Shopping/Souvenirs: Rs 9,000

– FASTag & Tolls: Rs 6,000

– Misc (Tips, Guides, Permits, etc.): ~6%