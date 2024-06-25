11 Cars Under Rs 10 Lakhs With 6 Airbags As Standard Safety

Analysing Indian car market, Hyundai offers many affordable cars with 6 airbags as standard across the variant lineup over other OEMs

The Indian car market has been through a roller coaster where vehicular safety is concerned, in the recent past. Few OEMs raised their voices against the 6 airbags mandate and a few manufacturers chased crash safety performance. Fast forwarding to June 2024, only a few vehicles today get 6 airbags as standard. We listed out all of these vehicles under the Rs 10 lakh (Ex-sh) mark, so that you don’t have to.

1. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Starting with the most affordable car in India with standard 6 airbags, we have Hyundai’s Grand i10 Nios starting at Rs 5.92 lakh (Ex-sh). As part of Hyundai’s newly adapted ethos, all of their vehicles right from the i10, get 6 airbags as standard fitment making it the cheapest car in India to get 6 airbags as standard fitment across the range. While rivals like Maruti Swift are in a similar boat, it is much higher in the price bracket, whereas Tata Tiago misses the boat entirely.

2. Hyundai Exter

Following in similar footsteps as Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Exter comes equipped with 6 airbags as standard too. At Rs 6.12 lakh (Ex-sh) starting price, Exter takes the cake for being India’s cheapest vehicle marketed as an SUV with 6 airbags as standard fitment across the variant lineup. Immediate rivals like Tata Punch and Citroen are not currently offering the same.

3. Hyundai Aura

Bagging all three top spots, we Hyundai Motors India. In third place on this list, Aura shines bright with 6 airbags as standard too. Pricing for Aura starts from Rs 6.48 lakh (Ex-sh) and is the cheapest sedan in India with 6 airbags as standard.

4. Maruti Suzuki Swift

In 4th place, we have the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Swift. Price for 4th Gen Swift starts from Rs 6.48 lakh (Ex-sh). This comes off as quite a surprise considering Swift’s history in vehicular safety and the fact that more premium vehicles in the company’s portfolio like Baleno, Fronx and Brezza still get 2 airbags as standard. Priorities, huh?

5. Hyundai i20

Hyundai is doing well in this list and we have i20 in 5th position, making it the cheapest premium hatchback with 6 airbags as standard. Or any sub 4m vehicle, for that matter. Starting at a price point of Rs 7.04 lakh (Ex-sh), i20 comes off as a VFM offering as well.

6. Mahindra XUV3XO

The new Mahindra XUV3XO is currently still in its introductory pricing phase and starts from Rs 7.49 lakh (Ex-sh). At that price, XUV3XO is India’s cheapest sub 4m SUV with 6 airbags as standard. Also, XUV3XO takes the cake for being the cheapest 5 star crash rated vehicle with 6 airbags as standard, making it an almost complete package in safety.

7. Hyundai Venue

Trailing XUV3XO in standard 6 airbags across all variants, is Hyundai’s sub 4m SUV offering, the Venue. Prices for Venue start from Rs 7.94 lakh (Ex-sh) and takes 7th position on this list.

8. Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue’s Kia counterpart, the Sonet, also comes equipped with 6 airbags as standard fitment across all variants. Starting at a price point of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-sh), Sonet is Kia’s most affordable offering with standard 6 airbags.

9. Tata Nexon

Nexon is the first 5-star crash-rated Indian vehicle ever and the latest facelifted avatar takes safety quotient higher by offering 6 airbags as standard fitment. Price for base Nexon variant starts from Rs 7.99 lakh (Ex-sh).

10. Tata Altroz Racer

If you consider the recently launched Altroz Racer as a separate model from a standard Altroz, then it is eligible on this list. Base R1 variant is priced at Rs 9.49 lakh (Ex-sh) and gets 6 airbags as standard equipment. Altroz Racer is the cheapest hatchback in India with 5 Star crash rating and 6 airbags as standard.

11. Hyundai i20 N Line

If we are including Altroz Racer, then we also need to include i20 N Line too. Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh) and like the conventional i20 counterpart, it gets 6 airbags as standard as well.