11 Features MG M9 Gets Over Toyota Vellfire – At Almost Half The Price

JSW MG M9 Presidential Limousine has been launched in India for an attractive price point of Rs 69.9 lakh (Ex-sh). Where on-road price is concerned, MG M9 undercuts all of its rivals in India, including the Kia Carnival. Among the luxury MPVs in India, is Toyota Vellfire, which has established itself quite well in India.

Where pricing is concerned, Toyota Vellfire starts from Rs 1.22 Cr for Hi variant and costs Rs 1.33 Cr for top-spec VIP – Executive Lounge variant. In contrast, MG M9 is launched in India in just one loaded Presidential Limousine variant that costs almost half of what Vellfire does. In this post, let’s take a closer look at 10 things MG M9 offers over Toyota Vellfire.

1. Size Advantage

Toyota Vellfire is already a large vehicle with immense room on the inside. MG M9, on the other hand, is simply larger in terms of dimensions. Bringing numbers into the equation, MG M9 is 265 mm longer, 150 mm wider and has a 200 mm longer wheelbase than Vellfire. This translates to better road presence and more room on the inside.

2. Higher Ground Clearance

Not only is the MG M9 larger than Vellfire, but also has higher ground clearance. M9 has a ground clearance of 180 mm, as opposed to 160 mm of Vellfire. Both vehicles get 19-inch alloy wheels.

3. More Airbags

Where Toyota Vellfire offers 6 airbags even on its top-spec VIP – Executive Lounge. In contrast, MG M9 offers 7 airbags as standard.

4. Better Crash Safety Rating

Toyota Vellfire has been crash tested by JNCAP (Japanese NCAP) where the luxury MPV has scored 4 Star crash safety rating out of 5. In comparison, MG M9 has scored a full-fat 5 Star crash safety rating in ANCAP (Australian NCAP) and 5 Star crash safety rating in Euro NCAP, which is considered to be the most stringent in the world.

5. Better Ingress Into 3rd Row

In a Toyota Vellfire, the narrow interiors allow for a little passage to access 3rd row seats which is accessed by moving 2nd row seats all the way front. Cabin space in MG M9 is so immense, one can just walk between 2nd row seats, which is a much better solution.

6. Driver’s Seat Flexibility

In MG M9, driver’s seat is 12-way electrically adjustable when compared to Vellfire’s 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat. Also, both the front seats get a massaging function, which is not the case with Vellfire. In addition, there’s a driver monitoring camera in MG M9 too.

7. Proper Sunroof (s)

Toyota Vellfire gets two narrow glass roofs above both 2nd row seats which only give a tiny viewing area and they don’t open either. In comparison, MG M9 gets two sunroofs and both of them can open to let air in. First gets a single-pane sunroof and 2nd row gets a massive panoramic sunroof.

8. More Flexibility in 2nd Row Seats

Both MG M9 and Toyota Vellfire offer throne like experience with their 2nd row seats. In Vellfire, 2nd row seats are 8-way electrically adjustable and MG M9 offers twice that as they are 16-way electrically adjustable. Also, there are 3 memory settings for 2nd row seats of M9, where Vellfire only has 1.

9. Better Mirrors (ORVMs, IRVM)

MG M9 offers heated ORVMs, which Vellfire lacks. Where IRVM is concerned, MG offers a digital IRVM for versatility. This IRVM has multiple settings too. These include zoom, position, brightness and saturation.

10. Self-sealing Tyres

MG M9 offers self-sealing tyres as it runs on 19-inch ContiSeal tyres that can self repair punctures to certain extent. This feature is missing on Toyota Vellfire.

11. Better Ambient Lighting

Toyota Vellfire has ambient lighting features too with 14 colour options. MG M9, however, takes it up a notch with a more extensive ambient lighting and offers 64 colours to choose from.