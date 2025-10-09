12 Suzuki Exhibits At Japan Mobility Show – EV, Hybrid, Flex Fuel, AI Robots

The Japan Mobility Show is set to start on October 29th and goes till November 9th. The showcases by Japanese Big Four are likely to be a major attraction. In a previous post, we saw the expected showcases by Yamaha. In this post, we will check out what Suzuki has in the cards for us to showcase at 2025 Japan Mobility Show.

The company is expected to have as many as 12 2W showcases at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. Of these, one showcase is a world premiere and three are Japan premiere showcases. Some of these exhibits have ties with Suzuki Motorcycles India as well. Let’s take a closer look.

e-VanVan Concept

In the 1970s, Suzuki had a moped called VanVan 125, affectionately called RV90 VanVan. Suzuki is reviving design ethos of this cute-sy moped from the 70s and reimagining it with an electric avatar. Suzuki calls it e-VanVan Concept and it aims to be a premium take on an electric moped in 2025 and beyond.

e-PO

Before you ask, Suzuki e-PO is not related to fictional droids in Star Wars franchise called T-3PO. Instead, it is an electric moped in the true sense and is likely to be launched in Japan. It offers both electric powertrains as an assist to human-powered pedal mobility. It shares some powertrain with Panasonic’s electric bicycle as well.

MOQBA2 AI Robot

In 2023, Suzuki unveiled their MOQBA concept. It was an AI robot with four legs for versatile future mobility. For 2025 Japan Mobility Show, Suzuki will showcase the 2nd iteration of this concept in the form of MOQBA2. This will bring go-anywhere capability and will be able to tackle stairs and other complicated requirements. The top half of MOQBA2 can be fitted with multiple approaches like a motorcycle or a wheelchair to transport patients.

SUZU-RIDE 2

For personal mobility solutions, Suzuki had showcased the SUZU-RIDE concept in 2023. A revised version of this, called SUZU-RIDE 2, will be showcased at 2025 Japan Mobility Show. SUZU-RIDE 2 runs on four wheels and has a seat and a handlebar for operator to sit. There are multiple luggage spaces on this vehicle to transport cargo within shorter distances.

Burgman Hydrogen

A couple of years ago, Suzuki had showcased a Burgman maxi-scooter powered by a Hydrogen fuel cell in 2023. For 2025 Japan Mobility Show, Suzuki is coming up with a more refined and advanced version of the Burgman Hydrogen concept with reworked core components and fine-tuning of this technology further.

e-Address

In India, we have Suzuki Access (formerly called Access 125), a 125cc family format scooter. Same scooter is sold in select markets as Address 125. Now that Suzuki e-Access is being showcased, it is now rebranded as e-Address. It is likely to get a battery of around 3 kWh capacity with a range of up to 95 km.

Gixxer SF250 FFV

Another Suzuki 2W showcase at 2025 Japan Mobility Show with connections to India is Gixxer SF250 FFV. As the name suggests, this is a flex fuel vehicle and is capable of running a fuel blend mixture containing up to 85% bioethanol. Unlike e-Access, Gixxer SF250 FFV is already launched in India.















