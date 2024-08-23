12 Things We Loved About Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV

Compared to 3-Door model, Mahindra Thar Roxx is a lot more likeable, positioning it as a legit 5-seater alternative to compact SUVs

India’s hottest car launch of 2024, Mahindra Thar Roxx, has opened a new chapter in the company’s journey. Mahindra has craftily curated a premium experience for Thar Roxx buyers that we weren’t expecting at all. There is a massive feature and equipment list with Thar Roxx when compared to 3-Door Thar. After driving Thar Roxx in Kochi as part of national media drive organised by Mahindra, here’s everything we loved about Mahindra’s new lifestyle SUV.

1. The Black colour

Even though Everest White is the eye candy colour for Thar Roxx, Stealth Black is the one that hides quirky design elements like the kink in silhouette and painted front grill. We think Stealth Black is the safest colour for Thar Roxx and looks very classy. It will age very well, something that can’t be said about every other shade on offer.

2. Dhaasu Design

While a lot of people have reservations about Thar Roxx design, we liked it a lot. Sure, certain elements split opinions. But Thar Roxx is an overall better-looking product than 3-Door Thar. New LED headlights, C-shaped LED DRLs, new bumper, the metallic hard roof, matching wheel arches at the front and back and other elements look a lot better.

3. Updated componentry

The new 19-inch wheels look swanky and imposing. Especially when wrapped with 255-section off-road tyres. There are disc brakes all around, this time. They not only increase stopping power but also look fuller and more substantial than 3-Door Thar’s drum brakes. Befitting a vehicle like Thar. There’s an electronic locking diff Mahindra has added with Thar Roxx that is touted to be more capable off-road.

4. Premium quotient

Just 5 years ago, if you had told us that a Mahindra Thar is a premium vehicle, I would have laughed. But the times have changed. There are soft-touch materials on top half of the dashboard and door pads along with steering wheel and centre armrest. There’s improved cabin insulation and feels like a premium vehicle. Sophisticated suspension and the new Glyde platform make virtually no noise.

5. Tech-savvy

There was a time when Thar didn’t get power windows and remote locking. Today, Thar Roxx gets features like ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, a large panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS with adaptive cruise control, auto headlights and wipers, auto climate control, wireless charging pad, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Adrenox connected car features, 10.2-inch infotainment screen and 10.2-inch instrument screen, electronic parking brake and many more features.

6. The little things

I love it when manufacturers take care of the little things. In this regard, Thar Roxx doesn’t disappoint. All the cabin lights are LEDs and there are massive vanity mirrors for both front occupants along with LED vanity lights. Rear passengers get individual LED reading lights too. The key felt weighty and premium. Rear doors open 90 degrees with a wide aperture and side steps help further help with ingress and egress.

7. Genuine space

Practicality and lifestyle off-road SUVs often didn’t go hand-in-hand in a positive sentence before. But Thar Roxx is a genuine 5 seater lifestyle off-roader SUV with more than enough boot space. Space and comfort for all five occupants along with their luggage is legit.

8. Ride quality

Brilliant, impressive, neat, indestructible and robust. These are the words that were running in my mind as we drove the new Mahindra Thar Roxx. The ladder frame chassis and suspension absorbed everything in its stride and very less road abnormalities filtered into the cabin. Thar Roxx rides with a sense of composure and authority that similarly priced C-Segment crossover vehicles can never match.

9. Performance

When compared to 3-Door Thar, powertrains on Mahindra Thar Roxx generate more performance to lug around the added weight. One can easily feel the bump in power over 3-Door Thar. If you go with automatic variants, Thar Roxx is decently quick and builds up pace relatively quickly.

10. Capability

Thar Roxx has a 41.7-degree approach angle, 36.1-degree departure angle, and 23.9-degree breakover angle and it also has a water wading height of 650 mm. There is a proper 4X4 transfer case with low-range ratios for that sweet torque. Thar Roxx gets a few electronic aids to conquer tricky terrains. Features like Crawl Smart Assist and Intelli Turn Assist further add to Thar’s off-road capabilities.

11. Road presence

Everywhere the Thar Roxx goes, it attracts eyeballs. That’s not because of the fact that Thar Roxx is a new vehicle. Years down the line, Thar Roxx will continue to grab eyeballs owing to its design and size. The semblances with Jeep Wrangler are stronger with Thar Roxx.

12. Pricing

We still have reservations about Thar Roxx’s pricing. However, many C-segment front-wheel-drive crossover vehicles have been priced at around Rs 20 lakh (Ex-sh). For the same price, Mahindra is giving a larger and proper ladder-frame traditional SUV with rear-wheel-drive. Not only that, but it matches the features and equipment list offered by these monocoque crossover SUVs. One can pay some more to get 4WD too. Making the proposition of C-segment compact SUVs obsolete.

