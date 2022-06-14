125cc Motorcycle Sales Apr 2022 – CB Shine, Pulsar, Splendor, Raider, KTM

Honda CB Shine topped the list while Hero Glamour and KTM reported a YoY and MoM de-growth in sales

Motorcycles in the 125cc segment are among the most desired motorcycles among buyers in India. Bikes in this segment are known for their performance and fuel economy. They are mostly used for daily commute, and help deliver quite a saving, especially during these times of rising fuel prices.

The 125cc Motorcycle segment has reported YoY and MoM growth in April 2022. Sales stood at 2,04,506 units in April 2022, up 18.87 percent over 1,72,047 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales also improved by 1.21 percent from 2,02,064 units sold in March 2022.

125cc Motorcycle Sales Apr 2022

Honda CB Shine was the best-selling model in the 125 cc motorcycle segment in April 2022. Sales stood at 1,05,413 units, a growth of 32.74 percent over 79,416 units sold in April 2021. The bike commanded a 51.55 percent market share up from 47.11 percent held in March 2022 when sales stood at 95,197 units leading to a MoM growth of 10.73 percent. Honda CB Shine was the only model on this list to note sales above the 1 lakh unit mark while sales of the other failed to cross 50,000 units.

Next in line was the Bajaj Pulsar 125, sales improved 19.10 percent YoY to 42,747 units in April 2022 from 35,891 units sold in April 2021. Market share stood at 20.90 percent. MoM sales were up 7.71 percent from 39,687 units sold in March 2022 when market share was at 19.64 percent.

Hero Splendor sales increased YoY and MoM to 32,128 units in April 2022 from 31,941 units sold in April 2021 and from 23,829 units sold in March 2022. Market share which was at 11.79 percent in March 2022 increased to 15.71 percent in April 2022.

Hero Glamour, TVS Raider

Hero Glamour sales on the other hand, dipped YoY by 11.98 percent to 20,796 units. This was a 2,831 unit volume de-growth over 23,627 units sold in April 2021 with market share of 10.17 percent. MoM sales fell 33 percent from 31,037 units sold in March 2022 when the 125cc motorcycle commanded a 15.36 percent market share.

The TVS Raider, most recently launched 125cc commuter motorcycle was at No. 5 with sales of 3,392 units in the month of April 2022. It held a 1.66 percent market share. MoM sales dipped by 72.03 percent over 12,128 units sold in March 2022 leading to a 8,736 unit volume loss while market share had stood at 6 percent.

Trailing the list of best-selling 125cc motorcycles in April 2022 was the KTM with just 30 units sold in the said month. KTM sells the Duke 125 and RC 125 in this segment. This was a YoY de-growth of 97.44 percent over 1,172 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales also dipped 83.87 percent from 186 units sold in March 2022.