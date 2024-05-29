125cc Motorcycle Sales April 2024 – Shine, Pulsar, Raider, Splendor, Glamour

Honda CB Shine registered highest sales in April 2024, topping sales charts by a substantial margin over Bajaj Pulsar

Following our earlier reports on 150-200cc motorcycle sales, 350-450cc sales, and 500cc+ sales during Apr 2024, we now delve into sales in the less powerful 125cc segment. Sales of motorcycles in the 125cc segment grew by 27.57% YoY to 3,14,385 units in April 2024 from 2,46,437 units sold in the same month last year. This was a volume growth of 67,948 units.

125cc Motorcycle YoY Sales April 2024

Motorcycles in the 125cc segment have seen outstanding demand in India. Models that include the Honda Shine, Bajaj Pulsar, TVS Raider and Hero Splendor have long been regaled for their fuel efficiency, sporty stance and affordable pricing with lower maintenance costs as an added advantage. Suitable both for urban commute and long distance travel, bikes in this segment attract the attention of first time buyers in the country.

Honda CB Shine continued to be the most popular in this segment with 1,21,338 units sold in April 2024, a 35.94% YoY growth from 89,261 units sold in April 2023. Currently commanding a 38.60% market share, this was the only bike on this list to surpass sales above the 1 lakh unit mark. It is its affordable pricing among other advantages that has held it in good stead.

At No. 2 was the Bajaj Pulsar with 87,880 unit sales last month, a 11.52% YoY improvement over 78,799 units sold in the same month last year. With a price tag ranging between Rs.81,414 to Rs. 94,957, the Pulsar 125 is popular among the youth for its striking colour options and sturdy stance. Bajaj is also actively testing a new 125cc motorcycle that is slated to launch later this year.

Up next in terms of sales in the 125cc segment was the TVS Raider, sales of which grew by 62.26% YoY to 51,098 units in April 2024. Hero Splendor and Glamour followed in quick succession. However, the Splendor saw its sales dip 34.85% YoY to 22,595 units in the past month from 34,681 units sold in the same month last year.

Glamour sales on the other hand improved by 55.68% to 18,747 units. It was followed by the Hero Xtreme 125R at No. 6 with a total of 12,532 units sold last month. This commuter bike was launched in January 2024 and is priced at Rs 95,000 for the IBS and Rs 99,500 for ABS variant (ex-sh). KTM 125cc trailed the list with 195 unit sales, a 19.63% YoY growth over 163 units sold in April 2024.

125cc Motorcycle MoM Sales up 15% in April 2024

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, motorcycles in the 125cc segment posted a 14.74% improvement from 2,74,002 units sold in March 2024. Every model on this list has seen sales improvement with the Honda CB Shine growing by 1.05% and the Bajaj Pulsar sales up 20.84%. TVS Raider also saw its MoM sales up 34.38%.

Of the three Hero models, Hero Splendor had the highest MoM growth by 62.04% as against 13,944 units sold in March 2024. Hero Glamour sales improved by 10.11% while Xtreme 125R sales were up 4.35% on a MoM basis. KTM saw a marginal increase of 0.07% to 195 units last month from 191 units sold in March 2024.