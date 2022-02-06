125cc Motorcycle Sales Dec 2021 – Pulsar, Glamour, CB Shine, Raider

Honda has revealed that its 125cc CB Shine has reached cumulative sales of 1 crore units since launch in 2006

The 125cc motorcycle segment in India has good demand. Positioned between the 100cc and 150cc, it is bikes in this range that offer an ideal combination of higher fuel efficiency and performance along with lower maintenance costs, making them best suited for day to day commute.

Best-selling motorcycles in the 125cc segment include the likes of Honda CB Shine, Bajaj Pulsar, Hero Glamour and Splendor along with TVS Raider and KTM 125 (Duke + RC). Total sales in December 2021 stood at 1,60,024 units, up 5.60 percent over 1,51,537 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales however dipped 6.47 percent from 1,71,102 units sold in November 2021.

125cc Motorcycle Sales Dec 2021 – Honda CB Shine Tops

Honda CB Shine has seen outstanding success in Indian markets. This 125cc Shine commanded the segment in the past month with sales of 68,061 units, up 21.53 percent over 56,003 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales dipped 18.61 percent from 83,622 units sold in November 2021.

CB Shine holds a 42.53 percent share in the 125cc segment and was the only bike to cross sales above the 50,000 unit mark. It has surpassed the 1 crore unit milestone since launch in India in 2006 making it the first bike in this segment to achieve these results.

At No. 2 was Hero Glamour with sales of 31,595 units, up 64.23 percent over 19,238 units sold in December 2020. It has a growth of 44.26 percent MoM from 21,901 units sold in November 2021. Hero Glamour saw its share percentage increase from 12.80 percent held in November 2021 to 19.74 percent last month. It is available in 12 variants and 8 colour options.

In the third spot was Bajaj Pulsar 125. Sales dipped YoY and MoM to 27,900 units in December 2021 from 42,686 units sold in December 2020 and down 34.06 percent from 42,311 units sold in November 2021. Share percentage also dipped from 24.73 percent held in November 2021 to 17.43 percent last month.

Hero Splendor, TVS Raider, KTM

Hero Splendor was at No. 4 with sales of 20,637 units in December 2021, down 33.61 percent over 31,085 units sold in December 2020. There was however a substantial MoM growth of 67.79 percent over 12,299 units sold in November 2021 causing share percentage to increase from 7.19 held in November 2021 to 12.90 percent in December 2021.

Raider is the newest to join in the 125cc motorcycle segment. TVS launched the Raider 125cc in September 2021 in India. It is available in two variants, drum and disc priced at Rs 77,500 and disc brake at Rs 86,469 (ex-showroom Delhi). It saw sales of 10,843 units in December 2021 with a share percentage of 6.78 percent. Sales in November 2021 had stood at 10,040 units relating to an 8 percent growth.

KTM 125 sales were at 988 units in December 2021, down 60.87 percent over 2,525 units sold in December 2020. It was however, a MoM 6.35 percent growth over 929 units sold in November 2021. The segment will see some newcomers in 2022. It could include the Husqvarna Vitpilen 125 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 125.