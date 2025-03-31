125cc Motorcycle Sales Feb 2025 – Shine, Pulsar, Raider, Xtreme, Glamour, Freedom, KTM

India’s competitive 125cc motorcycle segment witnessed marginal growth in February 2025, with total domestic sales reaching 2,60,246 units, compared to 2,58,775 units in February 2024 — registering a modest 0.57% year-on-year (YoY) growth. While the segment remained steady overall, individual brand performances varied significantly.

125cc Motorcycle Sales Feb 2025 – YoY Comparison

Honda continued its dominance with the Shine and SP125 models, together registering 1,39,202 units, a 15.89% increase from 1,20,119 units sold in the same month last year. This strong performance reaffirmed Honda’s stronghold in the commuter segment, driven by reliability, fuel efficiency, and broad appeal.

In second place, Bajaj Pulsar’s 125cc variants (including the NS125) posted 53,768 units, down 13.57% YoY from 62,207 units. Meanwhile, TVS Raider, once a fast-rising contender in this category, saw a sharp 33.12% decline, falling to 28,132 units from 42,063 units a year ago. On the other hand, Hero Xtreme 125R registered 16,178 units sold in February 2025 compared to just 3,504 units in the same period last year, it recorded an impressive 361.70% YoY growth.

Hero Splendor 125cc variant reported 13,972 units, slightly down by 5.44%, while Glamour witnessed a significant drop of 50.06%, with sales down to 7,942 units from 15,904 last year. Bajaj Freedom CNG-powered motorcycle registered 1,027 units sales. Meanwhile, KTM’s 125cc models continued to see a sharp decline, with just 25 units sold, down from 202 units, reflecting an 87.62% drop YoY.

125cc Motorcycle Sales Feb 2025 – MoM Comparison

Following a marginal year-on-year growth, the 125cc motorcycle segment in India experienced a month-on-month (MoM) decline of 9.17% in February 2025. Sales dropped from 2,86,524 units in January 2025 to 2,60,246 units in February 2025, indicating a slowdown across most key models.

Honda Shine and SP125 recorded 1,39,202 units in February, down from 1,51,439 units in January — a decline of 8.08%. Similarly, Bajaj Pulsar 125 and NS125 witnessed an 11.33% drop, slipping from 60,640 units in January to 53,768 units in February. TVS Raider, on the other hand, bucked the trend with a slight MoM growth of 2.74%, increasing its sales from 27,382 units in January to 28,132 units in February — a positive sign amidst broader declines.

Hero Xtreme 125R, despite its strong YoY growth, saw a sharp 26.03% drop MoM, with sales falling from 21,870 units in January to 16,178 units in February. Hero Splendor 125 remained largely stable, registering a marginal dip of 1.02%. Hero Glamour faced a notable 18.25% decline, falling to 7,942 units from 9,715 units in January. Bajaj Freedom, still in its early ramp-up phase, also declined 23.64% MoM, recording 1,027 units in February compared to 1,345 units in January. KTM 125 posted a 47.06% MoM increase, climbing from 17 to 25 units.