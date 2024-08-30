125cc Motorcycle Sales July 2024 – Shine, Pulsar, Xtreme, Raider, Splendor, Freedom

Motorcycles in the 125cc segment experienced a 27.36% YoY improvement with Honda CB Shine and Bajaj Pulsar together commanding a 73% market share

Following our earlier reports on motorcycles in the 150cc-200cc segment and sales in the 350cc-450cc segment, let us now see how motorcycles in the 125cc segment has performed in July 2024. Sales in this lower 125cc segment, though it experienced a 27.36% YoY growth to 2,68,749 units in July 2024 over 2,11,019 units sold in July 2023, it suffered a 10.28% MoM decline from 2,99,526 units sold in June 2024. This related to a 30,777 unit volume de-growth.

125cc Motorcycle Sales July 2024

Bikes in this 125cc segment are regaled for their affordability while at the same time displaying a better riding experience. They continue to be primary sales generators in the country. A look at total sales shows significantly higher numbers, well over that of the 150cc-200cc segment and also sales in the 350cc-450cc segment.

Honda CB Shine remained the hot favourite in this segment with a 66.88% YoY growth and a 52.31% market share. Currently priced from Rs 80,000-84,000 (ex-showroom) this 125cc scooter has accounted for sales of 1,40,590 units in the past month, from 84,246 units sold in July 2024. This related to a 56,344 unit volume growth. Its MoM sales performance saw only a marginal improvement by 0.72% over 1,39,587 units sold in June 2024.

Bajaj Pulsar remained the second top-selling motorcycle in the 125cc segment with 55,711 units sold last month, a 20.73% YoY growth but a 12.38% MoM decline in sales. There had been 50,723 units and 63,586 units sold in July 2023 and June 2024 respectively. It was followed by the relatively new Hero Xtreme 125R of which the company sold 25,840 units in the past month. This was a 22.73% growth on a MoM basis over 21,054 units sold in June 2024 and market share improved from 7.03% to 9.61% MoM.

TVS Raider followed in quick succession with sales of 24,547 units in July 2024, a sharp drop of 33.48% over 36,900 units sold in July 2023. This was a 12,353 unit volume decline with the Raider commanding a 9.13% market share. The Raider also suffered a MoM de-growth by 17.01% as sales had stood at 29,580 units in June 2024. This is for the first time that the Hero Xtreme 125 has beaten TVS Raider in sales since the former was launched earlier this year.

Hero Splendor and Glamour – YoY and MoM Decline July 2024

Hero had the Splendor and Glamour on this list at No. 5 and 6 respectively. However, both these models suffered lower YoY and MoM sales. Splendor sales dipped 62.35% YoY and 50.77% MoM to 10,534 units. There were 27,981 units sold in July 2023 and 21,396 units sold in June 2024. Following these lower sales, its market share dipped to 3.92% in the past month over 7.14% held in June 2024.

Hero Glamour on the other hand saw its sales down 13.33% YoY and as much as 60.76% MoM to just 9,479 units last month. Sales had stood at 10,937 units and 24,159 units in July 2023 and June 2024 respectively. The Glamour currently commands a 3.53% market share.

Bajaj Freedom CNG experienced sales of 1,933 units in July 2024. The new Freedom has been met with immense enthusiasm in Indian markets following its launch on 5th July 2024 and has received over 60,000 inquiries in just a few weeks. Trailing the list was the KTM 125 series with 115 units sold last month. This was a 50.43% YoY decline while MoM sales also fell by 29.88%.