125cc Motorcycle Sales June 2022 – CB Shine, Pulsar, Splendor, Raider

Honda CB Shine, Bajaj Pulsar, Hero Glamour reported a YoY growth while Bajaj Pulsar sales dipped on a MoM basis

125cc motorcycles have been seeing outstanding demand among buyers in India. Not only are these bikes highly fuel efficient, but they also excel in terms of performance. Best suited for daily travel, the 6 bikes in this segment accounted for total sales of 2,47,800 units in June 2022, up 40.70 percent from 1,76,124 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales also saw growth of3.84 percent as against 2,38,626 units sold in May 2022.

125cc Motorcycle Sales June 2022

Leading in sales was Honda CB shine with sales of 1,25,947 units in June 2022, up 75.25 percent over 71,869 units sold in June 2021. This was a volume growth of 54,078 units with the CB Shine commanding a 50.83 percent share on this list. It also posted a MoM growth of 5.16 percent from 1,19,765 units sold in May 2022 when share percentage stood at 50.19. The Honda CB Shine was the only model to post sales above the 1 lakh unit mark.

At No 2 was Bajaj Pulsar. Sales improved 9.07 percent YoY to 51,554 units in June 2022, up from 47,266 units sold in June 2021 leading to a 4,288 unit volume growth and a 20.80 percent share. MoM sales dipped 8.59 percent from 56,396 units sold in May 2022. Of the Pulsar range it was the 125cc that has seen the most sales commanding a 61.58 percent share in the Pulsar lineup that ranges from 125-250cc.

Hero Glamour has posted YoY and MoM growth to 30,015 units in June 2022 up 60 percent when compared to 18,759 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales also saw a 5.82 percent increase from 28,363 units sold in May 2022.

Hero Super Splendor 125cc

Hero Splendor was at No. 4 with sales de-growth of 23.58 percent YoY to 28,565 units sold in June 2022 from 37,378 units sold in June 2021. This was an 8,813 unit volume de-growth with the Splendor commanding an 11.53 percent share. MoM sales also fell 15.37 percent over 33,754 units sold in May 2022.

In July 2022, Hero has introduced a new variant of Super Splendor 125 Canvas Black Edition. This new Black Edition of the Super Splendor is available in two variants of Drum and Disc and priced at Rs 77,430 and Rs 81,330 respectively.

TVS Raider was a more recent entrant on the 125cc motorcycle list. It saw sales of 11,718 units in June 2022 commanding a 4.73 percent share. It was a 3306.40 percent MoM growth from 344 units sold in May 2022.

KTM 125cc has not been drawing much attention in recent times. Sales in June 2022 fell 99.88 percent to just 1 unit, down from 852 units sold in June 2021. Performance on a MoM basis was also in the red with a75 percent fall in sales from 4 units sold in May 2022.