125cc Motorcycle Sales June 2024 – CB Shine, Pulsar, Raider, Glamour, Splendor, KTM

125cc motorcycle segment registered strong YoY sales while MoM numbers fell marginally to a total of 2,99,526 units in June 2024

Following our earlier report on motorcycle sales in the 350-450cc segment, and across the 150cc to 200cc range, we now assess sales in the 125cc range that continues to be primary volume generators in the country. Bikes in this segment are regaled for their affordable pricing while displaying an overall better riding experience.

125cc Motorcycle Sales YoY – June 2024

Sales in this 125cc motorcycle segment grew significantly on a YoY basis with Honda CB Shine and Bajaj Pulsar capturing a 68% market share. Total sales stood at 2,99,526 units, up 21.05% over 2,47,442 units sold in June 2023 relating to a volume growth of 52,084 units. Sales on a month-on-month (MoM) basis however, reported a very marginal dip of 0.05%, just short of 86 units when compared to 2,99,612 units sold in May 2024.

No Motorcycle 125cc Sales Jun-24 Jun-23 Diff Growth % YoY 1 Honda CB Shine 1,39,587 99,254 40,333 40.64 2 Bajaj Pulsar 63,586 67,134 -3,548 -5.28 3 TVS Raider 29,580 34,309 -4,729 -13.78 4 Hero Glamour 24,159 11,191 12,968 115.88 5 Hero Splendor 21,396 35,278 -13,882 -39.35 6 Hero Xtreme 125R 21,054 0 21,054 – 7 KTM 164 276 -112 -40.58 – Total 2,99,526 2,47,442 52,084 21.05

Once again it was Honda CB Shine that amassed a lion’s share in terms of sales. CB Shine also found its position at No. 2 on the list of top 10 best-selling motorcycles in India. Honda CB Shine sales stood at 1,39,587 units last month, a 46.60% YoY improvement over 99,254 units sold in June 2023. Priced from Rs 80,000-84,000 (ex-showroom), CB Shine currently commands a 46.60% share in this segment.

Bajaj Pulsar (Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS 125) was next on this list with sales of 63,586 units last month. This was a 5.28% YoY decline over 67,134 units sold in June 2023. Sales have probably taken a dip due to the fact that new 125cc Pulsar is currently on test, claimed to be a sportier version that would also see increased features. Pulsar garners a 21.23% share on this list.

Up next among the best-selling 125cc motorcycles in India was TVS Raider. Sales however, fell by 13.78% YoY to 29,580 units, down from 34,309 units sold in June 2023. TVS Raider is priced from Rs 95,000-1.02 lakh (ex-showroom). Hero Glamour met with outstanding demand with a 115.88% YoY growth last month to 24,159 units, up from 11,191 units sold in June 2023. This was a volume improvement of 12,968 units to command an 8.07% share.

Lower down the sales list was Hero Splendor with 21,396 unit sales. This was a 39.35% YoY decline from 35,278 units sold in June 2023. Splendor is also affordably priced at Rs 82,348 for the drum brake variant and Rs 86,348 for the disc brake trim (ex-showroom). From Hero stables was also Xtreme 125R with 21,054 unit sales last month. KTM 125cc range, consisting of 125 Duke and RC 125, witnessed a 40.58% YoY decline with 164 unit sales last month, down 112 units when compared to 276 units sold in June 2023. The highest priced bike in this segment, KTM 125 ranges from Rs 1.79-1.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

125cc Motorcycle MoM Sales

Sales of motorcycles in the 125cc segment dipped very marginally on a MoM basis by 0.03% over 2,99,612 units sold in May 2024. As displayed on a YoY basis with the Pulsar, Raider and Splendor showing off lower sales, the same was the case on a MoM basis as well. Honda CB Shine saw a 9.99% growth MoM from 1,26,907 units sold in May 2024 while Bajaj Pulsar sales dipped 14.16% from 74,072 units. TVS Raider also saw lower sales by 20.59% whereas the company had sold 37,249 units in May.

Among the Hero MotoCorp 125cc lineup, Glamour sales grew by 26.97% but sales of Hero Splendor suffered a MoM decline by 23.27%. Hero Xtreme on the other had saw a dramatic improvement in sales by 46.96% to 21,054 units from 14,326 units sold in May. KTM 125cc sales also showed off better performance on a MoM basis with a 13.89% growth from 144 units sold in May. Competition in this segment is set to get heated up with the new Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG which was launched in India recently.The motorcycle is available in three variants and is priced between Rs. 95,000 to Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).