125cc Motorcycle Sales Mar 2022 – Shine, Pulsar, Glamour, Raider, KTM

TVS Raider and KTM 125 Series were the only 125cc motorcycles that registered negative MoM growths in March 2022

125cc segment of motorcycles is one of the hottest segments in the two-wheeler industry. This space offers the best balance between ease of riding and adequate performance primarily required for daily commutes. Although sales volume in this category has seen a sharp decline in recent months, it still generates appreciable monthly volumes.

A total of 2,02,064 units of 125cc motorcycles were sold by OEMs all across India in March 2022. In comparison, 2,34,327 units of such bikes were sold across the country during the same month last year which has resulted in a YoY decline of 13.77 percent.

125cc Motorcycle Sales Mar 2022 –

In February this year, OEMs dispatched 1,71,171 units of 125cc bikes across the nation leading to an MoM growth of 18 percent. Leading this space is Honda CB Shine with a market share of over 47 percent. 95,197 units of Shine were sold by Honda across India in March this year. This led to a YoY drop of 19.29 percent and an MoM growth of 16.52 percent.

The second spot was taken by Bajaj Auto which retails two derivatives of 125cc Pulsar in this segment- Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125. Both bikes cumulatively recorded a monthly volume of 39,687 units that resulted in a YoY decline of 5.41 percent and an MoM growth of 32.26 percent. In March last year, Bajaj sold 41,956 units of 125cc Pulsar’s whereas this number stood at 30,006 units for February this year.

Hero MotoCorp Consolidates

Hero MotoCorp broke into the list with Glamour which registered a sales volume of 31,037 units in March this year. In the previous month, Hero dispatched 27,406 units of Glamour, which resulted in an MoM growth of 13.25 percent. During March last year, this volume stood at 32,371 units which led to a YoY decline of 4.12 percent.

The second offering from Hero occupied the fourth spot with a total of 23,829 units dispatched in March this year. The company sold 40,338 units of Super Splendor in March last year and 16,743 units were sold in February this year. This led to a YoY decline of 41 percent and MoM growth of 42.32 percent.

TVS, KTM lag behind in numbers

The latest entrant in this list is TVS Raider which accumulated a volume of 12,128 units in March this year. During February this year, TVS dispatched 14,744 units of Raider which has translated to an MoM decline of 17.74 percent. The last spot was occupied by KTM which retails two motorcycles in the 125cc category in India- Duke 125 and RC 125.

Both bikes from the Austrian brand accounted for a volume of only 186 units in March this year. During the same period last year, this volume stood at 1,719 units which led to a massive YoY drop of 89.18 percent. In February this year, KTM sold 572 units of its 125cc machines across the country leading to an MoM drop of 67.48 percent.