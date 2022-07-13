125cc Motorcycle Sales May 2022 – CB Shine, Pulsar, Splendor, Raider, KTM

125cc motorcycle sales registered strong YoY and MoM growth; total sales at 2,38,626 units in May 2022

While 100cc commuters continue to be primary volume generators, 125cc motorcycles have also been witnessing strong demand. Total sales in May are 2,38,626 units, as compared to 67,278 units sold in May last year. YoY growth is 254.69%. Only KTM has negative YoY growth in the month. MoM growth is 16.68%, as compared to 2,04,506 units sold in April 2022. The ones with negative MoM growth are KTM and TVS Raider.

With a bit more power and torque, 125cc motorcycles are better at negotiating city streets. This is especially true when overtaking, riding with a pillion or carrying heavy stuff. As the price difference between 100cc and 125cc bikes is manageable, users don’t mind paying a bit extra for improved overall ride experience. Most 125cc bikes are also better equipped in terms of features. On the other hand, entry-level 100cc commuters usually don’t go beyond the basics unless one opts for premium variants.

125cc Motorcycle Sales May 2022 – Honda CB Shine leads

With its reliable performance, Honda CB Shine continues to be the top selling 125cc bike in the country. It is currently the second bestselling two-wheeler in Honda’s India portfolio. A total of 1,19,765 units were sold in May 2022. YoY growth is 716.62%, as compared to 14,666 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Honda CB Shine commanded more than 50% market share in May. MoM growth is 13.62%, as compared to 1,05,413 units sold in April 2022.

At number two in the list is Bajaj Pulsar 125 with sales of 56,396 units in May. YoY growth has close to doubled, as compared to 28,636 units sold in May last year. Pulsar 125 market share is at 23.63% in May 2022. MoM growth is 31.93%, as compared to 42,747 units sold in April 2022. Pulsar 125 is expected to get an update, wherein the bike will be borrowing styling bits from 250cc Pulsar. Engine is also likely to be updated for improved performance and higher fuel efficiency.

While Pulsar is at second spot, the combined numbers of Splendor and Glamour are higher. Splendor sales are at 33,754 units in May, as compared to 16,392 units in May last year. YoY growth is 105.92% whereas market share is at 14.15%. Splendor MoM growth is 5.06%, as compared to 32,128 units sold in April 2022.

Hero Glamour is at fourth position with sales of 28,363 units in May 2022. YoY growth is 287.84%, as compared to 7,313 units sold in May last year. Market share is at 11.89%. Glamour MoM growth is 36.39%, as compared to 20,796 units sold in April 2022.

TVS Raider, KTM falter

Launched in September last year, TVS Raider is at 5th place with sales of 344 units in May 2022. Market share is at 0.14%. Raider has witnessed a major drop of -89.86%. Sales in April 2022 were quite robust at 3,392 units.

At 6th spot is KTM with sales of 4 units in May 2022. KTM currently has two bikes in 125cc segment – 125 Duke and RC 125. YoY growth is down by -98.52%, as compared to 271 units sold in May last year. MoM growth is down by -86.67%, as compared to 30 units sold in April 2022.