125cc Motorcycle Sales Nov 2021 – Pulsar, Raider, CB Shine, Glamour

KTM 125 series is the only true performance range of motorcycles in the 125cc category in India

The 125cc segment of motorcycles has always been a crucial space in the Indian two-wheeler industry. It sits bang in the middle of the commuter motorcycle space between 100cc and 150cc bikes, which provide good fuel economy as well as decent level of performance for daily use.

A total of 1,71,102 motorcycles with an engine displacement of 125cc were sold across the country in November this year. This was a sharp drop from 2,42,676 units recorded in November last year and 2,23,358 units sold in October this year. It resulted in a YoY decline of 29.49 percent and an MoM decline of 23.40 percent.

125cc Motorcycle Sales Nov 2021 – CB Shine Leads

The sales chart was led by CB Shine from Honda which accumulated the maximum volume of 83,622 units last month. However, it registered drops in both YoY and MoM figures with 11.43 percent and 26.36 percent respectively. Sales volume for CB Shine in November last year stood at 94,413 units whereas, in October this year, it stood at 1,13,554 units.

The second spot was taken by the Pulsar range of motorcycles from Bajaj which sells two motorcycles in this category- Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125. Both bikes together accumulated a volume of 42,311 units in November this year. The Chakan-based bikemaker sold 56,549 units of 125cc Pulsars which led to a YoY decline of 25.18 percent.

Hero Glamour, Super Splendor generate decent volume

In October 2021, Bajaj was able to dispatch 48,662 units of Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125 which translated to an MoM drop of 13 percent. Pulsar was trailed by Hero Glamour with a registered monthly volume of 21,901 units in November this year. This resulted in YoY degrowth of 45.11 percent and a MoM drop of 14.66 percent.

Glamour was followed by its sibling Hero Super Splendor which recorded a monthly volume of 12,299 units in November this year. During the same month last year, Hero MotoCorp sold 50,499 units of Super Splendor which has translated to a YoY decline of 75.65 percent. In October this year, the company was able to dispatch 24,829 units of Super Splendor which led to an MoM drop of 50.47 percent.

TVS records marginal decline

The latest addition to this list is the new TVS Raider which was launched a few months ago. The Hosur-based bikemaker dispatched 10,040 units of Raider last month as opposed to 10,553 units sold in October this year. It resulted in a marginal MoM decline of 4.86 percent. The last spot was taken by the 125 series of KTM which includes Duke 125 and RC 125.

Only 929 units of the 125cc motorcycles from the Austrian brand were dispatched across the country last month as opposed to 1,316 units sold during the same month last year. This led to a YoY drop of 29.41 percent. However, it registered a massive MoM growth of 857.73 percent since only 97 units of KTM 125 were sold in October this year.