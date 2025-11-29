125cc Motorcycle Sales Oct 2025 – Pulsar, Raider, Hornet, Xtreme, Shine

In October 2025, popular 125cc motorcycles such as the Honda SP 125, Bajaj Pulsar and TVS Raider boosted company sales

Following our earlier reports on motorcycles in the 150cc-200cc segment and sales in the 350cc-450cc segment in Oct 2025, we now assess sales across the 125cc segment.

Unlike sales of larger capacity bikes, which have received positive response from buyers in India, the 125cc bikes have suffered a YoY decline, even as total sales were significantly higher in number. This could indicate a trend that buyers are moving closer towards the more powerful and adventurous segment.

125cc Motorcycle Sales Oct 2025

Bikes in the 125cc segment regaled both for their affordability and a better riding experience, accounted for total sales of 3,72,047 units. This was a 7.82% YoY de-growth over 4,03,607 units sold in Oct 2024. It related to a volume decline of 31,560 units.

Honda Shine + SP commanded the sales list with 1,44,372 units, an 8.90% YoY de-growth from 1,58,471 units of Oct 2024. It commanded a 38.80% share and was the only model in the segment to surpass sales over the 1 lakh unit mark.

Bajaj Pulsar has seen a strong 27.81% rise in demand in Oct 2025 to 87,562 units. This was 19,051 unit volume growth from 68,511 units sold in Oct 2024. TVS Raider is another strong contender in this segment. It experienced a 9.64% YoY rise in demand to 56,085 units in the past month which was a significant rise over 51,153 units sold in the same month last year.

TVS Raider’s arch rival in the 125cc motorcycle segment, Hero Glamour too witnessed rising demand with 28,823 units sold, an 18.34% improvement from 24,356 units of Oct 2024. It was followed by the Hero Xtreme 125R with 24,582 units sold, a 38.14% YoY decline from 39,735 units sold last year.

Hero Splendor, Honda Hornet, Bajaj Freedom

The 125cc motorcycle segment had the Hero Splendor at No. 6 with 18,566 unit sales. It suffered a 40.33% YoY decline from 31,112 unit sales in Oct 2024. Honda Hornet, a relatively new comer to this segment, launched in February 2025, added 9,899 units to total sales tally.

There was also the Bajaj Freedom with 2,152 units sold, a hefty 92.84% YoY decline while KTM sales dipped to just 6 units in the past month. This was a 94.50% YoY de-growth from 109 units sold in Oct 2024.