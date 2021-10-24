125cc Motorcycle Sales Sep 2021 – CB Shine, Splendor, Glamour, Raider, KTM

The 125cc motorcycle segment saw the addition of a new vehicle in the form of TVS Raider

The 125cc motorcycle segment registered a decline in sales for Sep 2021. This segment comprises of entry level commuters in the form of CB Shine, Splendor to sport machines in the form of KTM Duke 125 and KTM RC 125.

125cc Motorcycle Sales Sep 2021

In terms of sales, it was the Honda CB Shine which managed to take the lead in Sep 2021 with over 1.42 lakh units sold. This is a 20% increase over sales registered in Sep 2020. It is the only motorcycle in the segment to have registered an increase in sales and commands over 57% market share.

Next in line is Bajaj Pulsar 125, which registered sales of 39,081 units in Sep 2021. This when compared to sales in Sep 2020, is a decline of 24%. In the same month last year, Pulsar 125 sales were at 51,040 units. Pulsar market share in the segment stands at almost 16%.

Hero Splendor 125 takes the next spot on the podium with sales of over 31k units. This is a huge decline of over 51% when compared with sales of 64,377 units registered in Sep 2020. Market share stands at 12.65%.

Hero Glamour takes the 4th spot in the list of top selling 125cc motorcycles of India. For Sep 2021, Glamour sales stood at almost 29k units. This was a decline of 61% in comparison with Sep 2020 sales, when the motorcycle registered sales of almost 70k units. Market share went below 11%.

Next up is the new kid on the block – TVS Raider. Launched only recently, this is the first month where TVS Raider sales are being reported. In Sep 2021, Raider registered over 7k units in sales and managed to get almost 3% market share. Over the next few months, Raider sales are expected to grow even further.

KTM 125 range is the most expensive of the lot, costing more than twice than the above mentioned motorcycles. Sales of KTM 125 stood at just 582 units in Sep 2021, declining from 2,217 units in Sep 2020. Overall 125cc motorcycle sales stood at over 2.47 lakh units in Sep 2021. This is a decline of over 19% when compared with Sep 2020 sales of 3.05 lakh units.

New TVS Raider

Powering Raider is a 124.8 cc air/ oil-cooled 3V engine that churns out 11 bhp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 11.2 Nm at 6,000rpm. This unit is linked to a 5-speed gearbox and returns a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 67 kmpl. The engine has been equipped with TVS’ Ecothrust Fuel injection (ETFi) and start/stop technologies which improve mileage.

Suspension duties are handled by conventional telescopic forks at front and five-step adjustable gas-charged mono-shock and single-sided swingarm at rear. Braking hardware comprises 240mm front petal disc brake and 130mm rear drum brake at front and rear respectively with synchronized braking.