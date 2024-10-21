125cc Motorcycle Sales Sept 2024 – Shine, Pulsar, Raider, Xtreme, Glamour, Freedom

125cc motorcycle segment registered strong YoY and MoM sales with the Honda Shine and Bajaj Pulsar commanding a 60% combined market share

Following our earlier report on top 10 motorcycle sales in September 2024 which has seen outstanding performance, we now assess the leading motorcycles in the 125cc segment. Motorcycles in this segment witnessed outstanding demand boosted by festive buying. Securing top positions on this list was the Honda Shine and Bajaj Pulsar with a 40.52% and 20.75% market share respectively.

125cc Motorcycle Sales Sept 2024

125cc motorcycle sales grew by 21.16% YoY and 19.82% MoM to 3,78,787 unit sales in Sept 2024. This related to a YoY volume improvement of 66,147 units. There had been 3,12,640 units sold in Sept 2023 while sales had stood at 3,16,143 units in August 2024, a volume growth of 62,644 units.

Honda Shine+SP continued to command a No. 1 spot on this list with 1,53,476 unit sales. This was a 13.40% YoY growth over 1,35,339 units sold in Sept 2023. This increase by 18,137 units YoY allowed the Honda Shine to command a 40.52% market share. The Shine also experienced a MoM growth by 2.52% from 1,49,697 units sold in Aug 2024 though in that same month, market share was higher at 47.35%.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 + NS was up next with 78,590 unit sales last month. This was a 16.85% YoY growth over 67,256 units sold in Sept 2023. It also resulted in a MoM improvement by 15.83% as compared to 67,849 units sold in Aug 2024. More recently, Bajaj Auto expanded its 125cc lineup, which currently includes the Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125, with the new Pulsar N125. This further enhances the company’s hold in this highly acclaimed 125cc commuter segment with the new Pulsar N125 as the sportiest of all three offerings.

TVS Raider at a No. 3 contender in the 125 cc bike segment. Its sales however fell by 11.24% YoY to 43,274 units in the past month over 48,753 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales performance was better with a 60.73% improvement over 26,923 units sold in Aug 2024. Improved sales took up market share from 8.52% held in Aug 2024 to 11.42% in the past month.

Hero Xtreme 125, designed for both city riding as well as longer commutes, accounted for 37,520 unit sales last month with a 9.91% market share. It was a 35.61% MoM growth from 27,668 unit sales of Aug 2024. It was followed by the Hero Splendor and Glamour. Splendor sales improved by 3.16% YoY and 41.30% MoM to 26,318 units while Glamour sales dipped 44.26% YoY to 19,831 units in Sept 2024. Hero Glamour also saw a double digit MoM improvement in demand by 23.50% over 16,057 units sold in Aug 2024.

Bajaj Freedom Sales Sept 2024

The relatively new Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG+Petrol Bi-fuel capable motorcycle, has seen sales of 19,639 units in Sept 2024 to hold a 5.18% market share. Freedom sales in Aug 2024 had stood at 9,215 units relating to a massive 113.12% MoM growth. Bajaj Freedom offers a healthy 102km/kg mileage, thus setting new benchmarks both in terms of fuel efficiency and running costs.

KTM RC and Duke 125cc sales fell by 31.53% YoY to 139 units. This was down by 64 units over 203 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales however improved greatly by 28.70% from 108 units sold in Aug 2024.