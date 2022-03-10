125cc Motorcycles Sales Jan 2022 – Shine, Pulsar, Glamour, Raider, KTM

KTM was the only brand that failed to register a four-digit sales volume in the 125cc category in January 2022

The 125cc segment of motorcycles is a very lucrative space for Indian consumers. The segment usually caters to buyers looking for a commuter option with adequate performance for everyday use as well as occasional touring. Although the number of offerings in this space has reduced in recent past, they still command a sizable market share.

A total of 1,99,471 units of 125cc motorcycles were sold across the country in January this year. While this figure is 39,447 units more than the total sales volume recorded in December 2021, this figure is 26,253 units less in comparison to January last year. This has resulted in an MoM growth of 24.65 percent and a YoY decline of 11.63 percent.

125cc Motorcycles Sales Jan 2022 – Shine, Pulsar lead

The segment was headed by Honda CB Shine which recorded the maximum sales volume of 1,05,159 units in January this year. During the same month last year, Honda was able to dispatch 1,16,222 units of Shine which translated to YoY degrowth of 9.52 percent.

On the other hand, the Japanese automaker sold only 68,061 units of the commuter bike in December last year which has resulted in an MoM growth of 54.51 percent. The second place was occupied by Bajaj which sells two models of the Pulsar brand in this space- Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125. Cumulatively, both bikes recorded a monthly volume of 44,181 units in January this year.

In comparison, the Chakan-based bikemaker was able to sell 47,080 units of 125cc Pulsar in January last year whereas this figure stood at 27,900 units in December 2021. Therefore, this led to a YoY drop of 6.16 percent and a YoY growth of 58.35 percent.

Sales of Glamour, Super Splendor decline

Hero MotoCorp was able to sell 24,473 units of Glamour last month as compared to 22,681 units sold during the same month last year. This resulted in YoY growth of 7.90 percent. In December last year, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer sold 31,595 units of Glamour which resulted in an MoM decline of 22.54 percent.

Glamour was followed by its sibling, Super Splendor with a total registered volume of 13,503 units last month. During January last year, Hero sold 37,225 units of Super Splendor which translates to a YoY drop of 63.73 percent. In December 2021, the sales volume for Super Splendor stood at 20,637 units, registering a MoM decline of 34.57 percent.

Raider Improves, KTM 125 Drops

The latest entrant in this list is TVS Raider which accumulated a volume of 11,377 units last month. In comparison, the Hosur-based bikemaker dispatched a total of 10,843 units of Raider in December last year leading to an MoM growth of almost 5 percent. KTM retails two motorcycles in the 125cc category namely- RC 125 and Duke 125. The former recently received a generation upgrade.

Cumulatively, the Austrian brand was able to retail only 778 units of the 125cc offerings last month instead of 988 units in December 2021 and 2,516 units in January last year. This translates to MoM and YoY drops of 21.26 percent and 69 percent respectively.