13th Gen Toyota Corolla Revealed In a Radical Concept Design

Akshay Kulkarni
13th Gen Toyota Corolla Concept
If you line up all twelve iterations of Toyota Corolla side by side, the upcoming 13th Generation model previewed through a new concept, looks like a major disconnect. One expects cars designs to evolve with global trends and that’s exactly what we see till the 12th Gen model, which was first launched in 2018.

13th Gen Toyota Corolla Concept
The new 13th Gen Toyota Corolla concept revealed at Japan Mobility Show 2025, shows a radical new design that doesn’t look like an evolution of Corolla family in any way. However, we are not complaining as Toyota’s new design language looks quite striking and commands immediate attention. Let’s take a closer look.

13th Gen Toyota Corolla Concept
13th Gen Toyota Corolla Revealed

Currently in its 12th Generation avatar, Toyota Corolla is by far the most successful and influential automotive nameplate in the world. It is the world’s best-seller and has a major impact on automotive fraternity. If fettling with a vehicle like this is considered bold, then the 13th Gen Toyota Corolla concept is an epitome of boldness.

13th Gen Toyota Corolla Concept
New Corolla concept showcased at Japan Mobility Show 2025 might come off as radical to many. If Toyota can induce coolness in a boring nameplate like Prius, making Corolla cool is relatively an easier task. We can see that coolness and the sheer striking presence with this new Corolla concept.

13th Gen Toyota Corolla Concept
This new design is Batmobile-like and it is captivating to say the least. It has a low-slung silhouette which is sleek, but angular. Concept has a one-piece front windshield that extends all the way till its rear windshield incorporating all of the roof. Rear sort of reminds me of Lucid Air, but new Toyota Corolla concept certainly has individuality.

13th Gen Toyota Corolla Concept
Radical Design

Headlights and tail lights are connected and front LED DRLs have a unique boomerang shape. Doors are frameless and exude panache. There is a ducktail spoiler at the back, lending it a sporty edge. Both front quarter panels get a charging flap, suggesting multi-powertrain approach.

13th Gen Corolla Concept
Interiors are just as radical as exteriors. Dashboard is flowing and minimal with a complete lack of buttons. Driver gets a proper cockpit experience with three screens all pointed towards the driver. Centre console stems out from floorboard like a coffee table and the table-top has a car-shaped drive selector as well.

13th Gen Corolla Concept
13th Gen Toyota Corolla concept will be powered by multiple powertrains options. Petrol and Hybrid along with Plug-in Hybrid and fully electric versions are expected. As per the looks of it, 13th Gen Corolla concept looks like it is designed for China, but a global launch in this very avatar is likely.

