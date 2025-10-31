15 New Toyota Cars Launching In India By 2030 – 2 All-New SUVs

With consumption among Indians rising, automotive sales have seen a boom. Thus making India world’s third largest automotive market (by volume) surpassing Japan. This is a tempting proposition for new brands to enter Indian market. At the same time, this gives enough incentives for existing players to ramp up operations.

That is exactly what Toyota seems to be working on. The company just revealed a major product onslaught for the Indian market with as many as 15 new cars in the pipeline to be launched by 2030. This aligns with the company’s investments to boost production across Karnataka and Maharashtra states. Let’s take a closer look.

15 New Toyota Cars Launching In India

Badge-engineered products from Maruti Suzuki (Glanza, Rumion and Taisor) form around 52% of Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s (TKM) sales, as per figures from 2024. This could change soon as the company plans a new product onslaught in India with up to 15 new cars to be launched here by 2030. 2 of these 15 new cars will be SUVs.

These 15 new launches are likely to encompass Toyota models, Maruti Suzuki badge-engineered models and updates to current models in TKM’s portfolio. One of the two SUVs to be launched in India will be Land Cruiser FJ which was just revealed at the ongoing Japan Mobility Show 2025.

One could expect a pickup truck in PV segment based on the current Hilux’s IMV platform. An affordable pickup positioned below Hilux based on Hilux Champ’s IMV 0 platform might be on the cards as well. We wish there are more SUVs in 4.2m to 4.4m SUV segment along with sub 4m SUV segment from Toyota for greater volumes.

Two new plants for volume boost

Toyota has been expanding its production strength with a new manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. Along with that, the current Bidadi plant is also receiving a major expansion. Together, Toyota’s sales capacity is likely to cross the 1 million units per annum mark.

Units produced here could also make India an export hub for markets like Africa and Middle East. This includes the new land Cruiser FJ. There may be a push by Toyota to penetrate rural markets with lower-cost outlets and service stations. This will boost accessibility for the brand, targeting a wider range of audience than what it currently does.