150-200cc Motorcycle Sales Oct 2025 – Apache, Pulsar, Unicorn, MT15, R15, Xpulse, Hornet

TVS Apache and Bajaj Pulsar lineups continued to lead the segment, both showing off strong YoY and MoM growth

While overall motorcycle sales in India declined marginally in October 2025, sales in the 150-200cc segment ended on a more positive note. New Government policies on GST taxes saw bikes up to 350cc taxed at 18% instead of 28%. This led to a significant decline in on-road prices, which in turn drove up sales. With bikes in this segment offering a perfect balance of power, fuel efficiency, and affordability, it continues to draw buyers into its fold, especially those in younger, more adventurous age brackets..

150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Oct 2025

In Oct 2025, motorcycle sales in this segment saw improved demand. Sales stood at 2,10,831 units, 17.13% YoY growth from 1,80,003 units sold in Oct 2024. It was also a 10.52% development on a MoM basis from 1,90,252 units sold in Sept 2025.

Breaking up these sales figures model-wise, we find that TVS Apache and Bajaj Pulsar continued to remain as top sellers in the 150-200cc segment, together commanding a 56% market share. TVS Apache range accounted for 61,619 unit sales last month, a 23% rise over 50,097 units in Oct 2024. MoM sales too saw a remarkable growth of 15.55% as compared to 53,326 units. Market share rose to 29.23%.

In second position, Bajaj Pulsar has also shown strong demand. Sales went up to 56,585 units last month, a 55.73% YoY and 2.99% MoM growth. Market share stood at 26.84%. Honda Unicorn sales also improved by 3.33% YoY to 32,825 units, while MoM sales were higher by 1.43%.

Yamaha bikes in this segment have not seen much demand. Sales declined for the FZ, MT15, and R15 on a YoY basis, while the R15 also suffered a MoM decline. FZ sales were at 16,250 units while MT15 sales stood at 13,173 units last month. R15 sales dipped to 7,949 units, whereas there had been 11,449 unit sales in the same month last year. The R15 also suffered a 14.79% MoM de-growth from 9,329 unit sales in Sept 2025.

Honda SP160 has seen strong demand with sales going up to 5,756 units last month, a 9.14% rise over 5,274 units in Oct 2024. MoM sales more than doubled by 121.56% over 2,598 units in Sept 2025. There was also KTM 200 with 4,278 unit sales last month, showing off strong YoY and MoM growth, while Hero Xpulse 200 had 4,161 units sold, also doubling its YoY performance by 111.86% while MoM sales grew by 7.13%. Also from the Hero MotoCorp stables was the Xtreme 160R/200 with 2,670 units sold, a strong YoY and MoM growth.

Honda Hornet 2.0 Sales – Oct 2025

Honda Hornet 2.0 has met with huge success from buyers in this segment. Sales went up to 1,949 units last month marking a 54.81% YoY and 130.65% MoM growth. There was also the Bajaj Avenger (1,402 units), Suzuki Gixxer (1,616 units) and Honda CB200X (1,053 units) while the Kawasaki W175 failed to open their sales account with 0 sales last month.