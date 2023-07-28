150cc-200cc Motorcycle Sales June 2023 – Pulsar, Apache, Unicorn Dominate

150cc-200cc Motorcycle Sales June 2023 – Pulsar Roars Ahead: Bajaj Leads 150-200cc Motorcycle Sales in June 2023

Following our earlier report on 200cc to 500cc motorcycle sales in June 2023 which revealed 44.50 percent YoY growth, we now bring you 150cc-200cc Motorcycle Sales June 2023 sales.

Sales in this segment too have improved YoY by 34.34 percent YoY to 1,35,934 units in June 2023 from 1,01,186 units sold in June 2022. This related to 34,748 units volume growth. It was also a MoM growth from 1,28,197 units sold in May 2023.

Unicorn’s Astonishing Comeback: 33,687% YoY Surge in June 2023″

Bajaj Pulsar led the list with 32,924 units sold in the past month. Up 3.61 percent from 31,778 units sold in June 2023. At 1,146 units volume growth, Pulsar commanded 24.22 percent market share. TVS Apache was at No. 2 with 68.05 percent YoY growth in sales to 28,127 units, up from 16,737 units sold in June 2022. Volume growth stood at 11,390 units with the Apache commanding a 20.69 percent market share.

Outstanding YoY growth was seen in the case of Honda Unicorn. Sales of which improved 33687.34 percent YoY to 26,692 units in June 2023 from just 79 units sold sold in June 2022. These three models in the 150-200cc segment together commanded a 65 percent market share.

There were 3 bikes from Yamaha that appeared in quick succession on this list. YoY de-growth was reported for Yamaha FZ by 15.48 percent. Down at 16,316 units from 19,305 units sold in June 2022. It was followed by R15, sales of which improved by 21.38 percent YoY to 10,111 units in June 2023. Up from 8,330 units sold in June 2022.

Yamaha also had the MT15 on the top 10 sales list with 17.24 percent YoY growth at 9,127 unit sold. Up from 7,785 units sold in June 2022. Hero Xpulse 200 sales dipped 22.94 percent YoY to 3,577 units in June 2023 from 4,642 units sold in June 2022. Xtreme 160R/200 saw 18.68 percent YoY de-growth to 3,095 units from 3,806 units sold in June 2022.

Underdogs Unleashed: KTM 200 and Suzuki Gixxer Surpass Expectations

Lower down the list was KTM 200 series with sales of 2,723 units last month, up 255.02 percent over 767 units sold in June 2022. Suzuki Gixxer sales also improved significantly by 1098.61 percent to 1,726 units in June 2023 from 144 units sold in the same month last year.

Avenger sales dipped 70.03 percent to 1,447 units with a 1.06 percent market share. This was a volume de-growth of 3,381 units when compared to 4,828 units sold in June 2022. At No. 12 was the relatively new entrant Kawasaki W175 with 69 units sold. Kawasaki launched the new W175 in October last year. It takes on Yamaha FZ-X, Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Honda CB350, Jawa and Yezdi Roadster in its segment.