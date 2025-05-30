150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales April 2025 – Apache, Pulsar, Unicorn, R15

TVS Apache maintained its lead in this segment with positive sales growth and a 30.62% market share

Motorcycles in the 150-200cc segment have a stronger market presence as compared to those in the 350-400cc and in +500cc segments. In April 2025, sales in this segment touched 1,49,016 units, a YoY decline of 17.72% from 1,81,106 unit sales of April 2024. This was a 32,090 unit volume decline. MoM sales, on the other hand, improved by 1.23% from 1,47,205 units sold in March 2025. While a few models posted slight gains, the segment as a whole overall faced pressure from reducing demand and fluctuating market preferences.

150-200cc Motorcycle YoY Sales – April 2025

While assessing sales figures, it was TVS Apache that took the lead. Sales improved, albeit marginally by 0.25% to 45,633 units in the past month, up 113 units when compared to 45,520 units sold in the same month last year. It was followed by the Bajaj Pulsar with a 21.37% decline to 39,898 units from 50,739 unit sales of April 2024.

Honda Unicorn saw more positive sales as numbers increased by 0.49% to 26,017 units from 25,889 units. Again into the red went 3 models from Yamaha. There was Yamaha FZ with 13,482 unit sales and Yamaha MT15 of which only 7,025 units were sold last month from 13,359 unit sales of April 2024. Yamaha R15 also suffered a hefty 55.97% loss as sales numbers went down to 4,908 units from 11,146 unit sales seen in the same month last year.

Severe decline was also witnessed by Honda SP160 of which only 3,539 units were sold last month. This was a 57.15% de-growth from 8,260 units sold in April 2024. KTM 200 also entered the red with 1,979 unit sales last month suffering a 33.66% decline in demand. KTM recently updated the KTM RC 200 with a new TFT colour display, new Metallic Grey colour option also made it comply with stricter OBD-2B emission norms.

It was Hero Xtreme 160R/200 that saw some positive demand with sales up 25.98% to 1,823 units from 1,447 unit sales in the year ago period. Xpulse 200 sales however, declined by 24.69% to 1,455 units while Bajaj Avenger sales dipped by 32.41% to 1,003 units. It was also negative sales for Suzuki Gixxer by 29.47% to 991 units. Honda CB200X (560 units) and Honda Hornet 2.0 (515 units) also reported negative YoY sales. At No. 15 on this list was Kawasaki W175 with an 18.99% YoY growth to 188 units well over 158 unit sales of April 2024.

150-200cc Motorcycle MoM Sales – April 2025

Sales of motorcycles in this segment performed somewhat better on a month-on-month (MoM) basis as a 1.23% overall growth was recorded. Sales improved to 1,49,016 units from 1,47,205 unit sales of March 2025. This was 1,811 unit growth in volumes.

Apache sales were up 3.21% from 44,214 units while Pulsar sales improved by 13.99% from 35,000 units to 39,898 units. Unicorn however, continued in the red with an 11.40% MoM decline. Yamaha FZ also received better attention with 13,482 unit sales up 16.39% over 11,583 units sold in March 2024 while Yamaha MT15 and R15 both suffered double digit de-growth of 22.58% and 25.88% respectively.

Honda SP160 witnessed a massive 159.27% MoM growth to 3,539 units from just 1,365 unit sales of the previous month. There was KTM 200 with 23.06% decline to 1,979 units while Hero Xtreme 160R/200 suffered 22.13% lower sales to 1,823 units from 2,341 unit sales of March 2025. Hero Xpulse showed off an 11.58% growth with 1,455 unit sales last month while the Bajaj Avenger sales dipped by 9.88%.

Recording lower sales was also Suzuki Gixxer (991 units), Honda CB200X (560 units) and Honda Hornet 2.0 (515 units). Kawasaki W175 showed off an 18.24% MoM growth, up to 188 units from 159 unit sales of March 2025.