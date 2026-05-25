150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales April 2026 – Apache, Pulsar, FZ, R15, Gixxer

India’s 150cc to 200cc motorcycle segment has not seen a lot of action in the recent past, where new launches are concerned. However, this is one of those goldilocks segment for OEMs where demand is constant. For the month of April 2026, this segment witnessed 1,86,140 units sold with a YoY growth of 24.91% and a 1.88% MoM de-growth.

Volume gain YoY stood at 37,124 units, as opposed to the 1,49,016 units sold in April 2025 and the volume decline 3,563 units MoM over 1,89,703 units sold in March 2026. The best-seller in this segment used to be Pulsar lineup from Bajaj Auto, but the tide was in favour of TVS Motor as Apache lineup trumped. Let’s break the numbers down.

150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales April 2026

With 49,390 units, TVS Apache took the crown for the month of April 2026 in the 150cc to 200cc motorcycle segment. When compared to the 45,633 units from April 2025 and 47,081 units from March 2026, Apache sales fell in the Green completely with 8.23% YoY and 4.90% MoM growth, leading to a volume gain of 3,575 units YoY and 2,309 units MoM.

Trailing behind Apache lineup is Bajaj Pulsar lineup which sold 48,190 units, which gave Bajaj a 20.78% YoY growth, but MoM analysis saw 12.95% decline. Pulsar’s market share in this segment is reduced to 25.89%, which is a little behind Apache’s 26.53%. In 3rd place, we have Honda Unicorn with 39,190 units with 51.09% YoY and 14.41% MoM growth.

Yamaha held the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th positions in this list with FZ, R15, XSR155 and MT-15, selling 15,729 units, 9,066 units, 6,914 units and 6,741 units respectively. FZ registered 16.67% YoY growth, while R15’s was at a staggering 84.72% and MT-15 saw 4.04% drop YoY. In MoM analysis, only the R15 saw positive growth at 11.47%, while others fell in the Red.

Honda’s SP 160 at 8th position, secured 3,062 units and saw a YoY decline of 13.48%, but the MoM sales shot up by a colossal 514.86%, over 498 units sold a month before. In 9th place, we have KTM 200s (Duke, RC) at 2,775 units with 40.22% YoY growth and a 20.05% MoM decline. Similar trend was seen with Hero Xpulse 200 which saw 52.99% YoY growth and 42.11% MoM decline from the 2,226 units it sold.

Suzuki Gixxer 150 lineup sold 977 units

Interestingly, more affordable Xtreme 160 from Hero MotoCorp saw fewer sales in comparison at 1,345 units and it fell in the Red completely. Suzuki Gixxer 150s are coming up with new gen versions, but are currently in sub 1,000 units mark selling 977 units. This led to a 1.41% YoY and 10.69% MoM decline.

Apart from the commuter-y Unicorn, Honda did not have much luck in the premium 150cc to 200cc motorcycle segment as Hornet 2.0 and CB200X (now called NX200) sold 230 and 185 units respectively and fell into the Red completely. Bajaj’s Avenger and Kawasaki’s W175 did not register any sales.