150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Aug 2024 – Unicorn, Apache, Pulsar, MT15, R15, Xpulse

In the 150cc-200cc motorcycle segment, Bajaj Pulsar has lost the No 1 spot and slipped to No 3 behind Honda Unicorn and TVS Apache in Aug 2024

In August 2024, the 150cc to 200cc motorcycle segment in India saw a solid growth of 16.17% year-on-year, with total sales reaching 1,34,564 units compared to 1,15,836 units in August 2023. This growth was driven by strong performances from key models, although some brands experienced a decline in their year-on-year numbers.

Honda Unicorn, TVS Apache, and Bajaj Pulsar Lead the Segment

Honda Unicorn remained the segment leader with a strong market share of 23.30%. However, it saw a slight year-on-year decline of 0.39%, reflecting nearly flat performance compared to August 2023. TVS Apache, on the other hand, witnessed an impressive 59.24% growth, driven by robust demand, helping it claim a 22.32% share of the segment’s total sales.

Bajaj Pulsar also showed strong growth, with sales up by 46.91%, maintaining its popularity in the segment and contributing 18.68% to the overall sales. Yamaha’s presence in the segment showed mixed results. Yamaha FZ faced a slight decline of 7.46% year-on-year, while Yamaha R15 saw a more pronounced drop of 18.12%. Despite this, Yamaha MT 15 stood out with a solid growth of 36.09%, reflecting its increasing appeal among younger riders.

Honda SP 160 emerged as one of the top performers, with an impressive 113.26% year-on-year growth, underlining its success in the entry-level performance bike market. Meanwhile, Honda Hornet 2.0 witnessed a massive growth of 773.05%, showing that this model has rapidly gained traction, albeit from a low base last year.

Decline in Hero XPulse 200, KTM, and Other Models

On the other side, several models struggled in August 2024. Hero XPulse 200 saw a 25.14% decline in sales, while KTM 200 recorded a 31.47% drop. Hero Xtreme 160 and 200 models also faced a steep decline of 41.28%, indicating challenges in this particular segment. Suzuki Gixxer and Bajaj Avenger also reported declines of 39.23% and 13.21%, respectively, signalling softer demand for these models. Honda CB200X contributed positively, adding new sales to Honda’s portfolio in this segment. However, the Kawasaki W175, a retro-themed bike, saw a slight decline of 14.81%, maintaining a very small share of the market.

Month on Month Comparison

The segment experienced a slight decline of 1.02% month-on-month, with total sales dropping to 1,34,564 units from 1,35,944 units in July 2024. Honda Unicorn saw a solid month-on-month growth of 17.46%, adding 4,661 units compared to July 2024. Hero XPulse 200 also performed well, registering a growth of 16.13%. TVS Apache saw a slight drop in sales, with a 2.10% decline month-on-month.

However, Bajaj Pulsar faced a more significant dip, with sales dropping by 20.78%, a loss of 6,595 units compared to July. Yamaha FZ showed encouraging growth, with a month-on-month increase of 11.76%. MT 15 also saw a slight growth of 0.64%. Honda CB200X emerged as a major gainer, posting a substantial 40.44% growth over July 2024.

Kawasaki W175, though a niche model, showed the highest month-on-month growth of 70.37%, albeit from a low base, while Hero Xtreme 160R/200 recorded a solid 9.76% growth. On the downside, Yamaha R15 faced a 1.48% drop in sales, while Suzuki Gixxer and KTM 200 experienced sharper declines of 8.63% and 18.35%, respectively.