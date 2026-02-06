150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Dec 2025 – Apache, Pulsar, Unicorn, XSR, FZ, R15, MT15

The 150cc to 200cc motorcycle segment witnessed a sharp year-on-year revival in December 2025, reflecting renewed demand across sporty commuters and entry-level performance motorcycles. Total sales for the segment stood at 1,58,398 units, marking a 72.36% YoY growth over 91,897 units sold in December 2024. The growth was led by strong performances from TVS, Bajaj, Honda and Yamaha, even as month-on-month sales moderated after the festive-heavy November period.

TVS Apache Leads The Segment

TVS Apache continued its dominance in the 150–200cc category, topping the charts with 45,507 units sold in December 2025. This translated to a massive 117.89% YoY growth, driven by sustained demand across the Apache RTR range. However, on a month-on-month basis, Apache sales dipped 6.68% compared to 48,764 units in November 2025, indicating some post-festive softening.

Bajaj Pulsar retained the second spot with 35,620 units, registering a strong 70.66% YoY growth. MoM sales, however, declined sharply by 21.27%, down from 45,246 units in November. Honda Unicorn emerged as one of the strongest performers in the segment, recording 33,640 units in December 2025. This marked a healthy 60.26% YoY growth, while MoM sales grew marginally by 2.04%, indicating stable and consistent demand.

Yamaha Portfolio Shows Mixed Trend

Yamaha’s presence in the segment was marked by both growth and volatility. The Yamaha XSR posted 14,951 units, making a strong impact as a relatively new entrant, though MoM sales declined 8.61%. Yamaha FZ recorded 10,291 units, growing 20.25% YoY and surging 58.86% MoM, pointing to renewed traction. Yamaha R15 continued its steady climb with 5,453 units, up 27.73% YoY and 28.09% MoM, while MT-15 saw a 15.72% YoY decline but grew 15.44% MoM, indicating short-term recovery.

Not all models shared the growth momentum. Honda SP160 and Hero Xtreme 160R/200 witnessed sharp YoY and MoM declines, while Honda Hornet 2.0 and CB200X also saw reduced volumes. Kawasaki W175 reported zero sales in December 2025. Compared to November 2025, total segment sales fell 9.90%, declining from 1,75,805 units. This moderation aligns with typical post-festive trends, as November usually benefits from Diwali-driven demand.

OEM Wise Performance

The 150cc–200cc motorcycle segment witnessed strong year-on-year expansion in December 2025, with total volumes rising by 72.36% YoY, led by sharp growth from multiple OEMs. TVS Motor emerged as the clear leader in this space, driven by the Apache range (160/180/200), which more than doubled its volumes to 45,507 units, posting the highest absolute volume gain in the segment.

Bajaj Auto followed closely, supported by the Pulsar portfolio and Avenger, recording 36,455 units and a healthy 70.08% YoY growth, underlining continued demand for sporty commuters. Honda maintained strong presence through the Unicorn, SP160, Hornet 2.0 and CB200X, with combined sales of 36,453 units, reflecting steady but comparatively moderate growth of 38.06% YoY.

Yamaha delivered one of the most impressive rebounds, nearly doubling volumes to 35,098 units, aided by strong traction for the XSR 155, R15 and FZ, translating into 94.43% YoY growth. On the premium end, KTM posted solid momentum with the 200 Duke and RC, growing 58.95% YoY, albeit on a smaller base. Suzuki, despite low absolute volumes, recorded the highest percentage growth at 453.13% YoY on the back of the Gixxer range.

In contrast, Hero MotoCorp saw a sharp decline in this segment, with Xpulse and Xtreme sales dropping 52.47% YoY, while Kawasaki W175 reported no dispatches during the month. Overall, the data highlights a clear shift in buyer preference toward performance-oriented 150cc–200cc motorcycles, with TVS, Yamaha and Bajaj leading the charge.