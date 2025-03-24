150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Feb 2025 – Apache, Pulsar, Unicorn, MT15, R15, Xtreme

India’s 150cc to 200cc motorcycle segment saw a year-on-year decline of 13.57% in February 2025, with total sales dropping to 1,34,819 units from 1,55,983 units in February 2024. While some models posted healthy gains, the segment overall faced pressure from slowing demand and shifting preferences.

150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Feb 2025 – YoY Comparison

Leading the segment was TVS Apache range, which grew by 9.72% YoY, registering 37,954 units in February 2025 compared to 34,593 units in the same month last year. The Apache continues to hold a strong position, driven by consistent updates and sporty appeal. Bajaj Pulsar lineup, despite its popularity, saw a sharp fall of 35.34%, with sales dipping to 29,887 units from 46,219 units. Bajaj’s performance was affected by supply-side issues and intense competition.

On the other hand, Honda Unicorn stood out with a solid 35.88% growth, selling 28,932 units against 21,293 units last year, reaffirming its place as a trusted choice among commuter buyers in the 160cc space. Yamaha’s FZ series faced a decline of 33.64%, reporting 9,589 units, while the MT-15 held relatively stable, dropping just 5.54% to 9,490 units. The R15, however, saw a steeper decline of 35.68%, with only 7,157 units sold in February.

Hero MotoCorp’s Xtreme 160R and 200 lineup stayed almost flat, with a marginal drop of 1.26%, clocking 2,742 units. Meanwhile, KTM 200 series declined by 10.08%, settling at 2,336 units for the month. Hero XPulse 200, a popular entry-level adventure bike, registered a notable drop of 39.01%, with 1,698 units sold versus 2,784 last year. The Suzuki Gixxer series fell 8.10% to 1,237 units, while Honda SP 160 witnessed a massive 78.33% slump, managing just 1,117 units.

Further down the list, Bajaj Avenger 160/180 fell by 18.26% to 1,070 units, Honda Hornet 2.0 dropped by 31.21% to 992 units, and CB200X declined 32.53% to 506 units. Kawasaki’s W175 was the only premium model to post growth, albeit on a small base, rising 20.43% to 112 units compared to 93 units last year.

150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Feb 2025 – MoM Comparison

Following the year-on-year dip, the 150cc to 200cc motorcycle segment also saw a month-on-month (MoM) decline of 7.10% in February 2025. TVS Apache range posted a strong 9.98% MoM growth, rising from 34,511 units in January to 37,954 units in February – the highest gain in absolute numbers for the month. Honda Unicorn also maintained its upward trajectory with a 9.14% rise, clocking 28,932 units compared to 26,509 units a month earlier.

In contrast, the Bajaj Pulsar lineup took a significant hit, dropping 20.84% to 29,887 units, down by nearly 8,000 units from January. Yamaha’s lineup also saw consistent drops across models – the FZ fell 15.88%, MT-15 dropped 10.81%, and the R15 was down by 13.40%. Hero’s Xtreme 160R and 200 registered a steep 21.95% MoM decline, slipping to 2,742 units from 3,513 in January. The XPulse 200 also took a sharp hit of 29.19%, down to 1,698 units, while the Suzuki Gixxer dipped 24.02% to 1,237 units.

One of the biggest MoM fallouts was the Honda SP 160, which crashed by 77.74%, dropping from 5,019 units in January to just 1,117 units in February. Meanwhile, the Bajaj Avenger dropped slightly by 5.73%, and the Honda Hornet 2.0 stayed almost flat with a marginal dip of 0.20%. Honda CB200X declined by 21.18%, and the only model in the green aside from Apache and Unicorn was the Kawasaki W175, which posted a 45.45% MoM growth, though volumes remained limited at 112 units.