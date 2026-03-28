150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Feb 2026 – Apache, Pulsar, Unicorn, FZ, MT15, R15, KTM, Xpulse

The 150-200cc motorcycle segment recorded healthy growth in February 2026, with total sales reaching 1,78,187 units. This marks a strong 32.17% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 1,34,819 units sold in February 2025. Growth was driven by consistent demand across commuter-sport motorcycles, with multiple brands posting double-digit gains.

150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Feb 2026

TVS Apache emerged as the top-selling motorcycle in this segment with 45,166 units, registering a 19% YoY growth. Bajaj Pulsar closely followed with 44,750 units, showing a strong 49.73% YoY increase. The gap between the two remains minimal, highlighting intense competition at the top. Honda Unicorn secured the third position with 36,317 units, growing 25.53% YoY. It continues to be a steady performer in the commuter-premium category.

Yamaha reported strong gains across its lineup. FZ sales surged to 16,852 units, marking a massive 75.74% YoY growth. MT-15 recorded 9,630 units, although growth remained marginal at 1.48%. R15 continued its steady run with 9,246 units, up 29.19% YoY. The recently introduced Yamaha XSR added 924 units, expanding Yamaha’s presence in the retro-modern space.

Hero Xpulse 200 saw significant growth, more than doubling sales to 3,602 units with a 112.13% YoY increase. KTM 200 also recorded strong growth at 3,887 units, up 66.40% YoY. Honda SP160 emerged as one of the fastest-growing models, posting 2,499 units with a 123.72% YoY growth. CB200X also saw strong gains with 1,065 units, up 110.47% YoY.

Not all models saw growth. Hero Xtreme 160R / 200 declined by 8.24% to 2,516 units. Honda Hornet 2.0 dropped 10.69% to 886 units, while Suzuki Gixxer saw a sharper 31.53% decline with 847 units. Bajaj Avenger and Kawasaki W175 reported zero sales in February 2026, indicating either low demand or supply-side constraints.

OEM Wise Performance

The 150–200cc segment’s OEM-wise performance highlights a clear shift towards sporty commuters, with multiple brands recording strong double-digit growth. TVS continues to lead with Apache, but Bajaj has closed the gap significantly, posting a robust 45%+ YoY growth driven by Pulsar’s strong demand.

Honda remains a steady volume player with Unicorn and newer products like SP160 contributing to nearly 30% growth. Yamaha has emerged as one of the strongest gainers, with its combined portfolio growing close to 40%, led by FZ and supported by R15 and MT-15.

Hero’s performance is driven primarily by Xpulse, which continues to gain traction, while KTM maintains strong niche growth in the premium end. On the other hand, Suzuki and Kawasaki have seen declines, indicating weakening traction in this segment. Overall, the growth trend suggests increasing consumer preference towards performance-oriented, feature-rich motorcycles over traditional commuter offerings.