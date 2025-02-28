HomeBike News150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Jan 2025 - Pulsar, Apache, Unicorn, MT15,...

150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Jan 2025 – Pulsar, Apache, Unicorn, MT15, R15

Pearl Daniels
Pearl Daniels
New Yamaha MT15 - Patna Bikes
New Yamaha MT15 – Patna Bikes

The 150cc to 200cc motorcycle segment in India saw a decline in overall sales in January 2025, with total sales at 1,45,125 units, marking an 8.74% drop compared to 1,59,017 units in January 2024. Several models saw a decline in demand, while a few managed to post year-on-year (YoY) growth.

150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Jan 2025

Bajaj Pulsar continued to lead the segment with 37,753 units sold in January 2025. However, this was a 26.56% decline from 51,406 units in January 2024, reflecting a drop of 13,653 units. TVS Apache was the second best-selling model, witnessing a 10.53% YoY growth with 34,511 units sold, up from 31,222 units last year. Honda Unicorn saw the highest growth among the top sellers, registering 26,509 units in January 2025, a 43.25% increase from 18,506 units in January 2024.

150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Jan 2025 - YoY Comparison
150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Jan 2025 – YoY Comparison

Yamaha FZ reported a decline in sales, with 11,399 units sold in January 2025, down 22.34% YoY from 14,678 units in the same month last year. Yamaha MT 15 also saw a sharp drop of 29.65%, with sales at 10,640 units, compared to 15,124 units in January 2024. Similarly, Yamaha R15 recorded 8,264 units in January 2025, reflecting a 14.59% decrease from 9,676 units last year.

Honda SP 160 managed a moderate 6.36% growth, selling 5,019 units in January 2025, compared to 4,719 units in January 2024. Hero Xtreme 160R/200 recorded 3,513 units, reflecting a 3.66% growth from 3,389 units in January 2024. Hero XPulse 200 also saw a small increase, with 2,398 units sold, up by 3.72% YoY from 2,312 units.

150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Jan 2025 - MoM Comparison
150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Jan 2025 – MoM Comparison

KTM 200 experienced a 34.17% drop in sales, with 2,271 units sold compared to 3,450 units in January 2024. Suzuki Gixxer, on the other hand, showed a positive trend with a 23.33% increase, reaching 1,628 units, up from 1,320 units last year.

Bajaj Avenger registered 1,135 units, witnessing a 12.02% decline from 1,290 units in January 2024. Honda Hornet 2.0 saw a major drop of 52.37%, with sales reducing to 994 units, compared to 2,087 units last year. Honda CB200X also declined by 39.09%, selling only 642 units, down from 1,054 units in January 2024. Kawasaki W175 remained at the bottom of the list, with just 77 units sold in January 2025, down 25.96% from 104 units in the previous year.

Overall, the segment saw a decline in sales, with Bajaj Pulsar witnessing a major drop, while Honda Unicorn and TVS Apache posted strong growth. The shift in consumer demand and new market dynamics continue to shape this competitive segment in the Indian two-wheeler industry.

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.