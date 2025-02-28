150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Jan 2025 – Pulsar, Apache, Unicorn, MT15, R15

The 150cc to 200cc motorcycle segment in India saw a decline in overall sales in January 2025, with total sales at 1,45,125 units, marking an 8.74% drop compared to 1,59,017 units in January 2024. Several models saw a decline in demand, while a few managed to post year-on-year (YoY) growth.

150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Jan 2025

Bajaj Pulsar continued to lead the segment with 37,753 units sold in January 2025. However, this was a 26.56% decline from 51,406 units in January 2024, reflecting a drop of 13,653 units. TVS Apache was the second best-selling model, witnessing a 10.53% YoY growth with 34,511 units sold, up from 31,222 units last year. Honda Unicorn saw the highest growth among the top sellers, registering 26,509 units in January 2025, a 43.25% increase from 18,506 units in January 2024.

Yamaha FZ reported a decline in sales, with 11,399 units sold in January 2025, down 22.34% YoY from 14,678 units in the same month last year. Yamaha MT 15 also saw a sharp drop of 29.65%, with sales at 10,640 units, compared to 15,124 units in January 2024. Similarly, Yamaha R15 recorded 8,264 units in January 2025, reflecting a 14.59% decrease from 9,676 units last year.

Honda SP 160 managed a moderate 6.36% growth, selling 5,019 units in January 2025, compared to 4,719 units in January 2024. Hero Xtreme 160R/200 recorded 3,513 units, reflecting a 3.66% growth from 3,389 units in January 2024. Hero XPulse 200 also saw a small increase, with 2,398 units sold, up by 3.72% YoY from 2,312 units.

KTM 200 experienced a 34.17% drop in sales, with 2,271 units sold compared to 3,450 units in January 2024. Suzuki Gixxer, on the other hand, showed a positive trend with a 23.33% increase, reaching 1,628 units, up from 1,320 units last year.

Bajaj Avenger registered 1,135 units, witnessing a 12.02% decline from 1,290 units in January 2024. Honda Hornet 2.0 saw a major drop of 52.37%, with sales reducing to 994 units, compared to 2,087 units last year. Honda CB200X also declined by 39.09%, selling only 642 units, down from 1,054 units in January 2024. Kawasaki W175 remained at the bottom of the list, with just 77 units sold in January 2025, down 25.96% from 104 units in the previous year.

Overall, the segment saw a decline in sales, with Bajaj Pulsar witnessing a major drop, while Honda Unicorn and TVS Apache posted strong growth. The shift in consumer demand and new market dynamics continue to shape this competitive segment in the Indian two-wheeler industry.