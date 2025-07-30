150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales June 2025 – Apache, Pulsar, Unicorn, MT15, R15, Xpulse

Motorcycles, particularly in the 150-200cc segment, saw a decline in sales in June 2025. It was both a YoY and MoM de-growth while sales remained low even during the Q2 CY 2025 period. Sales in this segment stood at 1,34,491 units in June 2025, a 13.82% de-growth from 1,56,053 units sold in June 2024. This was a 21,562 unit dip in volumes. MoM sales were also down by 12.97% from 1,54,536 unit sales of May 2025. As we breakdown sales of each of these motorcycles in the 150-200cc segment we find that the recently updated TVS Apache series gained the most traction.

150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales June 2025 – YoY and MoM Comparison

TVS Apache was the best-selling motorcycle in this segment with 41,386 units sold in June 2025, an 11.37% growth over 37,162 units sold in June 2024. Sales in May 2025 had stood at 49,099 units leading to a sharp 15.71% MoM decline. Bajaj Pulsar was up next with sales declining by 11.80% to 33,610 units from 38,106 units in the same period last year. It also suffered a MoM de-growth from 38,309 units.

At No. 3 was the Honda Unicorn. It also suffered a YoY and MoM dip in sales at 26,363 units, down from 26,751 units sold in the year ago period while MoM sales fell by 7.87% as compared to 28,616 units of May 2025.

Yamaha FZ sales were down to 10,767 units last month, a 10.58% YoY and 17.04% MoM decline. Even the Yamaha MT15 saw lower sales by 38.68% to 7,123 units in June 2025 whereas there had been 11,617 units sold in the same month last year. Its MoM sales however, improved marginally by 1.27%. Another model from the Yamaha stables was the R15. Its sales declined by 50.09% YoY and 26.96% MoM to just 4,380 units in June 2025.

The sales list also had Honda SP 160 (2,380 units) and Hero Xpulse 200 (2,373 units) both of which recorded significantly lower YoY and MoM sales. Sales of KTM 200 went down to 2,233 units in June 2025, a dip of 23.84% over 2,932 unit sales of June 2024 while it improved by 7.82% on a MoM basis from 2,071 unit sales of May 2025.

Demand was high for both Suzuki Gixxer (1,117 units) and Bajaj Avenger (1,105 units) which saw positive sales growth YoY though Avenger sales fell 13.47% on a MoM basis. The list also included Honda Hornet 2.0 (923 units), Honda CB200X (497 units), Hero Xtreme 160R/200 (153 units) and Kawasaki W175 (81 units). All but the Kawasaki has seen MoM sales decline sharply.

150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Q2 CY 2025

Motorcycles in the 150cc to 200cc segment suffered a 13.96% de-growth to 4,38,043 units during Q2 CY 2025, down by 71,097 units from 5,09,140 units sold in Q2 CY 2024.

At No. 1 on this list, TVS Apache sales improved by 12.88% during the Q2 CY2025 period to 1,36,118 units which was a 12.88% growth from 1,20,588 unit sales in the same period of last year. It commanded a 31.07% share on this list. Bajaj Pulsar sales were down by 17.87% to 1,11,817 units from 1,36,146 units while Honda Unicorn experienced higher sales by 4.67% to 80,996 units. There had been 77,380 units sold in the Q2 CY 2024 period.

The 3 Yamaha models in the 150-200cc segment each saw sales decline sharply. Yamaha FZ sales were down 7.34% to 37,228 units while MT15 sales dipped by 46.49% to 21,182 units. Yamaha R15 suffered the sharpest decline of the trio by 49.65% to 15,285 units while there had been 30,357 units sold in the April-June 2024 period.

Sales de-growth was also reported for Honda SP 160 (9,213 units), KTM 200 (6,283 units), Hero Xpulse 200 (6,235 units) and Bajaj Avenger (3,385 units). It was also the Suzuki Gixxer (3,022 units), Honda Hornet 2.0 (2,711 units) and Hero Xtreme 160R/200 (2,599 units) that saw its sales decline sharply in the Q2 FY 2025 period.

Honda CB 200X had 1,643 unit sales which was a 2.05% improvement from 1,610 units sold in the previous period while Kawasaki W175 sales also improved by 26.85% to 326 units from 257 units.