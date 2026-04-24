150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Mar 2026 – Pulsar, Apache, Unicorn, FZ, MT15, R15, XSR, Xpulse

The 150-200cc motorcycle segment witnessed strong growth in March 2026, with total sales reaching 1,89,703 units. This marks a healthy YoY growth of 29.03%, compared to 1,47,025 units sold in March 2025. On a MoM basis as well, the segment registered a growth of 6.46%, indicating sustained demand momentum in this category. This segment continues to be one of the most competitive in the Indian two-wheeler market, catering to both commuter and performance-oriented buyers.

150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Mar 2026

At the top of the charts was Bajaj Pulsar, with sales of 55,360 units in March 2026. This is a strong YoY growth of 58.99%, translating to an increase of over 20,500 units. Pulsar commanded a dominant 29.18% market share in this segment. On a monthly basis too, Pulsar saw a solid jump of 23.71%, reinforcing its stronghold across multiple sub-categories within the 150-200cc space. Boost in Pulsar sales is because of the recent re-launch of Pulsar 180 range.

Close behind was TVS Apache, registering 47,081 units. Apache posted a modest YoY growth of 6.48%, but still held a significant 24.82% share. The gap between Pulsar and Apache remains notable, but both continue to dominate the segment. Honda Unicorn secured third position with 34,358 units, growing 17.01% YoY. Unicorn continues to attract buyers looking for reliability and comfort in the commuter-focused premium segment.

Yamaha had a strong presence with multiple models contributing significantly. Yamaha FZ posted 17,227 units with a robust 48.73% YoY growth. Meanwhile, Yamaha MT-15 and Yamaha R15 recorded 9,343 units (+2.96%) and 8,133 units (+22.82%) respectively. A notable highlight was the entry of Yamaha XSR, which clocked 6,948 units in its early phase, indicating strong initial demand.

Hero, KTM Show Growth; Honda 160-200cc Range Declines

Hero Xpulse 200 emerged as one of the fastest-growing models, with sales jumping 194.86% YoY to 3,845 units. This reflects growing interest in affordable adventure motorcycles. KTM 200 Duke also posted healthy growth of 34.95%, with 3,471 units sold. On the other hand, several Honda models in this segment saw a decline. Honda SP160, Honda CB200X and Honda Hornet 2.0 all registered significant YoY drops, indicating weakening traction in this space.

On a month-on-month basis, segment growth stood at 6.46%. Bajaj Pulsar led the gains with over 10,000 additional units, while TVS Apache saw steady growth. Yamaha XSR recorded a sharp jump MoM due to ramp-up, while models like R15, Hornet 2.0 and CB200X saw notable declines, reflecting demand fluctuations.

OEM Wise Performance March 2026

OEM-wise analysis of the 150-200cc motorcycle segment highlights some clear shifts in momentum among key players. Bajaj Auto continues to dominate the space, with sales of 55,360 units in March 2026, registering a strong 54% YoY growth. This performance is largely driven by the Pulsar range, which remains the backbone of Bajaj’s volumes in this segment. Close behind, TVS Motor reported 47,081 units, but growth was relatively modest at 6.48% YoY, indicating stable demand for the Apache lineup but slower expansion compared to rivals.

Yamaha emerged as one of the strongest gainers, posting 41,651 units with a robust 52.68% YoY growth. This was supported by consistent demand across FZ, MT-15 and R15, along with the initial contribution from the newly introduced XSR. Hero MotoCorp also recorded healthy growth of over 53%, reaching 5,584 units, largely driven by the strong surge in Xpulse 200 sales, reflecting rising interest in affordable adventure motorcycles.

Honda’s performance was more balanced, with total sales of 35,462 units, up 10.69% YoY. While Unicorn continues to contribute significantly, declines in models like SP160, CB200X and Hornet 2.0 have limited overall growth. KTM registered a steady 34.95% increase, supported by its 200cc lineup, whereas Suzuki saw a slight decline due to weaker Gixxer sales. Overall, the segment is witnessing strong competition, with Bajaj and Yamaha gaining momentum, while others show mixed performance trends.