150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales March 2025 – Apache, Pulsar, FZ, R15, Xpulse

India is the largest market in the world for motorcycles and scooters. OEMs compete at their highest level to gain a chunk of this market. Among the most important segments in motorcycle substrata is the 150cc to 200cc motorcycles.

The top 15 vehicles falling in this category have registered a total sales of 1,47,205 units. When compared to the 1,49,800 units sold in March 2024 and 1,34,819 units sold in February 2025, this list registered a 1.73% YoY decline, losing 2,595 units in volume and a MoM growth of 9.19%, gaining 12,386 units.

150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales March 2025

Breaking down the numbers, we have TVS Apache at the top with 44,214 units sold in March 2025 and accounted for 30.04% of this list. TVS Apache registered 29.14% YoY growth over 34,237 units from last year and a 16.49% MoM growth over 37,954 units sold a month before. Volume gain for Apache stood at 9,977 units YoY and 6,260 units MoM.

In 2nd and 3rd places, we have Bajaj Pulsar and Honda Unicorn which sold 35,000 units and 29,363 units in March 2025 and accounted for 23.78% and 19.95% of this list, respectively. Bajaj Pulsar witnessed a YoY growth of 19.56% and a MoM growth of 17.11%. At the same time, Honda Unicorn fell into the green completely as it registered 52.77% YoY and 1.49% MoM growth.

4th, 5th and 6th positions were all occupied by Yamaha in March 2025 with FZ lineup (11,583 units), MT-15 (9,074 units) and R15 (6,622 units) offerings respectively. All three of them fell into the red where YoY analysis is concerned with FZ at 28.3%, MT-15 at 5.17% and R15 at 34.4% declines. Only the FZ registered MoM growth of 20.79%, whereas MT-15 saw 4.38% and R15 saw a 7.48% decline.

Xpulse registered 32.25% YoY growth

KTM’s 200 lineup (200 Duke and RC200) sold 2,572 units and secured 7th place on this list. KTM’s sales fell 4.92% YoY and grew by 10.10% MoM. In 8th place, we have Hero MotoCorp with its Xtreme range of bikes at 2,341 units sold 20.29% YoY and 14.62% MoM decline. Sales of Honda SP160 more than halved YoY as it sold 1,365 units with a 71.65% YoY decline, but there was a 22.2% MoM growth.

Xpulse sales grew 32.65% YoY as it sold 1,304 units, but there was a MoM decline of 23.2%. Suzuki Gixxer’s (1,185 units) and Bajaj Avenger’s (1,113 units) numbers fell close to each other and both registered a YoY decline. Avenger saw a 4.02% MoM growth, which was not the case with Gixxer. This was followed by Honda CB200X at 761 units, Hornet 2.0 at 549 units and Kawasaki W175 at 159 units.