150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales May 2025 – Apache, Pulsar, MT15, R15, Xpulse, KTM, Hornet, Avenger

In May 2025, India’s 150–200cc motorcycle segment recorded total sales of 1,54,536 units, witnessing a decline of 10.14% compared to 1,71,981 units in May 2024. Leading the segment was the TVS Apache series with sales of 49,099 units, registering a healthy growth of 29.53% over 37,906 units last year. Bajaj Pulsar came in second, though its sales dropped by 19.01% to 38,309 units from 47,301 units in the same period last year. Honda Unicorn showed positive momentum with sales of 28,616 units, up 15.67% from 24,740 units a year ago.

Yamaha FZ registered sales of 12,979 units, down 9.61% compared to 14,359 units last May. Yamaha’s MT 15 faced a significant slump of 51.86%, selling 7,034 units against 14,612 units, while the R15 dropped by 42.53% to 5,997 units from 10,435 units. Honda SP 160 saw sales of 3,294 units, sharply down by 66.86% over last year’s 9,939 units.

Hero’s Xpulse 200 clocked 2,407 units, falling 29.89% from 3,433 units. KTM’s 200cc lineup managed 2,071 units, down 21.70% from 2,645 units in May 2024, while the Bajaj Avenger posted a positive growth of 11.63%, selling 1,277 units compared to 1,144 units last year. Honda Hornet 2.0 fell 49.18% to 1,273 units against 2,505 units.

Suzuki Gixxer sales stood at 914 units, declining 21.75% over 1,168 units last year, while Hero Xtreme 160R/200 managed 623 units, down 49.27% from 1,228 units. Honda CB200X improved to 586 units, a 14.45% increase from 512 units last year. Meanwhile, Kawasaki’s W175 registered marginal growth of 5.56%, with sales at 57 units compared to 54 units in May 2024.

In month-on-month terms, India’s 150–200cc motorcycle segment posted a positive performance in May 2025, with total sales of 1,54,536 units, up 3.70% compared to 1,49,016 units sold in April 2025. TVS Apache series led the charts with 49,099 units, growing by 7.6% over 45,633 units sold the previous month. Bajaj Pulsar came in second but registered a marginal decline of 3.98% to 38,309 units from 39,898 units in April. Honda Unicorn showed a healthy 9.99% growth, selling 28,616 units against 26,017 units a month earlier.

Yamaha FZ saw a slight dip of 3.73%, at 12,979 units compared to 13,482 units in April. Yamaha’s MT 15 was largely stable, inching up 0.13% to 7,034 units. In contrast, the Yamaha R15 showed a robust jump of 22.19%, selling 5,997 units versus 4,908 units in April. Honda SP160 slipped 6.92%, with 3,294 units sold compared to 3,539 previously. Hero XPulse 200 delivered one of the strongest gains this month, up 65.43% to 2,407 units from 1,455 units. KTM 200 grew moderately by 4.65% to 2,071 units. Bajaj Avenger also posted solid growth of 27.32%, reaching 1,277 units from 1,003 in April.

Honda Hornet 2.0 registered an impressive 147.18% month-on-month growth, jumping to 1,273 units from just 515 units a month earlier. Meanwhile, Suzuki Gixxer fell 7.77%, with 914 units against 991 units previously. Hero Xtreme 160R/200 faced a sharp drop of 65.83%, down to 623 units from 1,823 units in April. Honda CB200X managed steady gains of 4.64%, selling 586 units against 560 units, while Kawasaki’s W175 fell 69.68% to 57 units from 188 units in April.

