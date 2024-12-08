150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Oct 2024 – Apache, Pulsar, Unicorn, MT15, R15, KTM, Xpulse

The 150-200cc motorcycle segment in India, often regarded as the bridge between commuter bikes and performance-oriented machines, witnessed a marginal decline in sales in October 2024

The total sales for this segment stood at 1,80,003 units, reflecting a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 0.23% compared to 1,80,417 units sold in October 2023. While some manufacturers registered impressive growth, others experienced significant setbacks, showcasing a mixed performance for the segment.

150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Oct 2024 – TVS Apache Leads the Pack

TVS Apache emerged as the leader in this segment, recording 50,097 units in sales—a YoY growth of 27.84% compared to 39,187 units sold in October 2023. The Apache series continues to attract enthusiasts with its versatile offerings, sporty design, and feature-rich lineup. Bajaj Pulsar, traditionally a strong player in this segment, experienced a significant setback with a 36.47% YoY decline. Sales dropped to 36,336 units in October 2024 from 57,198 units in October 2023. This sharp decline reflects increased competition and shifting consumer preferences within the segment.

Honda Unicorn made headlines with an impressive YoY growth of 93.66%, selling 31,768 units in October 2024 compared to 16,404 units in the same period last year. The Unicorn’s robust performance underscores its appeal as a reliable and efficient commuter motorcycle, particularly in semi-urban and rural markets.

Yamaha’s Mixed Performance

Yamaha showed a mixed performance in the 150-200cc segment. The Yamaha MT 15 registered a stellar 53.45% YoY growth with 13,405 units sold, up from 8,736 units last year. However, the Yamaha R15, despite its sporty appeal, saw an 11.69% decline, selling 11,449 units compared to 12,964 units in October 2023. The Yamaha FZ remained relatively stable with a minor dip of 0.70%.

The KTM 200 series saw an 18.79% increase in sales, reaching 4,028 units in October 2024 compared to 3,391 units last year. The KTM brand’s association with performance and adventure continues to resonate with young buyers seeking thrill and style. Hero MotoCorp’s offerings faced significant declines. The Hero Xtreme saw a steep 47.86% drop in sales, and the XPulse 200 fell by 24.37%.

Similarly, Suzuki Gixxer registered a 7.12% decline, selling 1,814 units compared to 1,953 units last year. While the Unicorn excelled, other Honda models struggled. The Honda Hornet 2.0 witnessed a sharp decline of 65.51%, and the CB200X saw a 45.47% drop in sales, highlighting challenges in sustaining demand for these models.

Month on Month Comparison

In addition to the year-on-year comparison, a closer look at the month-on-month (MoM) sales performance reveals interesting dynamics in the 150-200cc motorcycle segment for October 2024. Total sales for this segment stood at 1,80,003 units, a marginal increase of 0.15% compared to the 1,79,738 units sold in September 2024.

The slight MoM increase of 0.15% indicates that the 150-200cc motorcycle segment remains steady, with significant gains in some models balancing out declines in others. With popular models like TVS Apache, Yamaha MT 15, and KTM 200 showing strong growth, the segment is poised for continued competition and innovation. However, challenges remain for declining models, urging manufacturers to adopt dynamic strategies to sustain their market share.