150cc To 200cc Motorcycle Sales Sep 2024 – Pulsar, Apache, Unicorn, FZ, R15, MT15, Xpulse

Except for Hero Xpulse 200 and Suzuki Gixxer range, all participants of 150cc to 200cc motorcycle sales Sep 2024 had positive MoM growth

India is the land of motorcycles and scooters. It is one of the largest markets in the world for motorcycles and scooters. Apart from budget commuter motorcycle segment, premium commuters and street fighters comprise the next big chunk of this market. Dominating this ever-growing segment is crucial for OEMs.

150cc To 200cc Motorcycle Sales Sep 2024

Topping this displacement class and segment is Bajaj Auto with its evergreen Pulsar lineup starting right from 125cc. In September 2024, Bajaj Auto sold 51,536 Pulsars and bagged the top spot. When compared to 46,888 units sold in September 2023 and 40,181 units sold in August 2024, Bajaj witnessed 9.91% YoY and 28.26% MoM growth.

Volume growth for Pulsars stood at 4,648 units YoY and 11,355 units MoM and accounts for 28.67% of this segment’s market share. In 2nd place, we have TVS’ Apache lineup with 41,640 units sold last month. Apache registered an impressive 55.52% YoY and 38.62% MoM growth and has a 23.17% market share. Volume growth was 14,866 units YoY and 11,602 units MoM.

Honda Unicorn is a higher displacement commuter and clocked 31,353 units with 22.89% YoY as opposed to last year’s 25,514 units and a negligible 0.01% MoM growth as opposed to 31,351 units sold a month before with a mere 2 units gained in volume. Unicorn holds 17.44% market share among the 150cc to 200cc motorcycle sales Sep 2024 charts.

The first motorcycle to clock YoY decline in this list is Yamaha FZ with 13,617 units. It registered an 8.44% YoY decline, losing 1,255 units in volume. FZ gained 11.13% in MoM analysis. The MT-15 at 12,286 units was all green with an impressive 41.36% YoY and 23.74% MoM growth, gaining 3,595 units YoY and 2,357 units MoM.

Yamaha’s R15, on the other hand, sold 10,614 units and secured 6th place on this list. It suffered 4.64% YoY decline and 23.66% MoM growth. More premium than Unicorn, Honda SP160, sold 5,470 units and witnessed a sizeable 26.31% YoY decline, but gained 12.60% in MoM. In 8th place, we have KTM’s 200cc lineup with 2,956 units sold and saw 5.01% YoY decline and 26.76% MoM growth.

Xpulse 200 Into The Red

Hero MotoCorp sold 2,306 units of Xtreme and 1,993 units of Xpulse motorcycles. While Xtreme saw a 29.92% YoY decline and 1.50% MoM growth, Xpulse fell into the red completely with 26.81% YoY and 31.98% MoM decline. The upcoming Xpulse 210 should see sales go up in the future.

Bajaj Avenger was all green in September 2024 with 6.06% YoY and 57.06% MoM growth. Honda Hornet 2.0 numbers halved YoY with a 54.62% YoY decline, but there was a 19.89% MoM growth. Suzuki Gixxer range did not find many buyers and bled numbers last month with a 31.14% YoY and a 7.33% MoM decline.

Honda sold 888 units of CB200X with 19.03% and 16.23% YoY and MoM growth. Kawasaki W175 saw 106 buyers last month with 2,550% YoY and 130.43% MoM growth. In total, the 150cc to 200cc motorcycle sales Sep 2024 charts registered 1,79,738 units. When compared to 1,58,705 units sold last year and 1,49,608 units sold a month before, this segment witnessed 13.25% YoY and 20.14% MoM growth. Volume gain stood at 21,033 units YoY and 30,130 units MoM.