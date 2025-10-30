150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Sept 2025 – Pulsar, Apache, Xpulse, R15, FZ

The Bajaj Pulsar range along with the TVS Apache have witnessed strong YoY growth while Hero Xpulse 200 sales nearly doubled

The two wheeler segment has seen strong demand in Sept 2025. Overall motorcycle sales improved by 6.99% while speaking particularly of bikes in the 150-200cc segment, there was a 4.37% YoY growth. Here’s a list of the top 15 best-selling bikes in this 150-200cc segment in September 2025. The segment as a whole accounted for 1,90,252 unit sales last month. This was a 4.37% YoY growth from 1,82,289 units sold in Sept 2024.

150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Sept 2025

Bajaj’s Pulsar lineup, that includes the Pulsar 150, Pulsar N150, Pulsar N160, Pulsar NS160, Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar RS200, headed the list with 54,944 units. This was a 5.79% YoY growth from 51,936 units marking a 3,008 unit volume increase. The Pulsar range commanded a 28.88% share. The company has expanded this lineup to include the new 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS125. Initial models move into company showrooms showing off added features and technology upgrades.

In a second spot was TVS Apache with 53,326 units sold last month. This marked a double digit growth of 28.06% over 41,640 units sold in Sept 2024. It was followed by the Honda Unicorn that showed positive momentum with sales of 32,361 units, up 3.22% from 31,353 units a year ago.

From the Yamaha stables, the FZ, MT15 and R15 secured 4th, 5th and 6th position and each suffered a YoY de-growth. FZ sales were down by 15.62% to 13,617 units. MT-15 sales dipped by 4.81% to 11,695 units while R15 sales stood at 9,329 units, a YoY decline by 12.11% from 12,286 units sold in Sept 2024.

Hero Xpulse 200 sales nearly doubled to 3,884 units in the past month. This was a 94.88% increase from 1,993 units sold in the same month last year. KTM 200 sales dipped by 3.34% to 2,956 units while Honda SP 160 sales more than halved as it suffered a 52.50% YoY de-growth to 2,598 units from 5,470 units. There was also the Hero Xtreme 160R with sales of 2,022 units, sharply down by 12.32% from 2,306 unit sales of Sept 2024. An updated Xtreme 160R is incoming, which might boost sales further.

Bajaj Avenger, Honda Hornet, Suzuki Gixxer

Lower down the list was the Bajaj Avenger. Sales improved sharply by 31.63% to 1,960 units, a 471 unit improvement over 1,489 unit sales of Sept 2024. Another Honda motorcycle with halved sales YoY was Hornet 2.0. Along with that, we also have Honda CB200X each suffering severe YoY decline to 845 units and 517 units respectively.

Suzuki Gixxer too saw its sales dip by 84.35% to 198 units from 1,265 units on a YoY basis. Kawasaki W175 sales failed to take off, marking 0 units sold and a 100% YoY de-growth from 106 unit sales of Sept 2024.