Top 10 150cc To 200cc Motorcycles July 2022 – Pulsar, Apache, R15, MT15

Two wheeler sales in the 150-200cc segment grew 8.66 percent YoY and 27.28 percent MoM

Two wheeler sales in the 150-200cc segment have been receiving more attention in recent months. New launches, competitive pricing and a higher level of fuel efficiency has all contributed to its growth. Total sales of motorcycles in this segment stood at 1,28,786 units in July 2022, up 8.66 percent from 1,18,521 units sold in July 2021. This was a volume growth of 10,265 units. MoM sales also increased by 27.28 percent from 1,01,186 units sold in June 2022.

Bajaj Pulsar range was the highest selling in this segment. Sales stood at 41,380 units in July 2022, up 53.58 percent from 26,943 units sold in July 2021. This was a 14,437 unit volume growth with a 32.13 percent share. MoM sales improved by 30.22 percent from 31,778 units sold in June 2022. Bajaj recently discontinued the Pulsar 180cc bike, while N125 / new-gen Pulsar 150 have been spied on test.

Top 10 150cc To 200cc Motorcycles July 2022

At No. 2 was TVS Apache with sales de-growth of 11.04 percent to 24,222 units in July 2022, down from 27,228 units sold in July 2021 with an 18.81 percent share. MoM sales increased 44.72 percent from 16,737 units sold in June 2022. There is also the 2023 TVS Apache 160cc spied on test and follows up with the same feature while it will receive a new exhaust and colour options.

Sales of the Yamaha FZ stood at 18,988 units in July 2022, up 5.10 percent from 18,066 units sold in July 2021. It was however a MoM de-growth of 1.64 percent from 19,305 units sold in June 2022. It was followed by the Unicorn 160 of which 11,203 units were sold in July 2022, down 48.46 percent YoY over 21,735 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales improved 487.78 percent from 1,906 units sold in June 2022.

Yamaha R15 and MT 15 followed in quick succession with sales of 9,359 units and 8,380 units respectively in July 2022. This was a 28.56 percent and 57.64 percent YoY growth from 7,280 units and 5,316 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales growth was also reported for these two models at 12.35 percent and 7.64 percent respectively.

Hero XPulse 200, Xtreme 160R

Lower down the list at Nos. 7 and 8 were two offerings from Hero MotoCorp. Hero XPulse 200 reported a 287.66 percent YoY growth to 5,435 units in July 2022, up from 1,402 units sold in July 2021. It was also a 17.08 percent MoM growth from 4,642 units sold in June 2022. Xtreme 160R sales increased on a YoY basis by 19.07 percent to 2,741 units but dipped MoM by 27.98 percent from 3,806 units sold in June 2022.

There was also the KTM200 with a 20.41 percent YoY de-growth to 1,607 units in July 2022 from 2,019 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales improved 109.52 percent from 767 units sold in June 2022. Suzuki Gixxer had a 50.15 percent YoY de-growth to 1,464 units in July 2022 while MoM sales improved by 916.67 percent from 144 units sold in June 2022. YoY growth was seen for the X-Blade and Hornet 2.0 by 30.58 percent and 252.27 percent to 1,251 units and 1,240 units in July 2022 as well as a MoM growth of 37.32 percent and 1469.62 percent from 911 units and 79 units sold in June 2022.

Bajaj Avenger sales fell 38.76 percent YoY and 76.33 percent MoM to 1,143 units in July 2022 while CB200X sales stood at 373 units in July 2022, up 122.02 percent MoM from 168 units sold in June 2022. Of the Intruder, which had sales of 117 units in July 2021, sales were at 0 units in both June and July 2022 as the Suzuki Intruder 150cc cruiser has been discontinued.