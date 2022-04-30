Top 10 150cc To 200cc Motorcycles Mar 2022 – Apache, Pulsar, FZ, R15

Motorcycle sales in the 150-200cc category suffered a YoY de-growth of 26.15 percent in March 2022 while MoM figures showed off a 23.21 percent growth

150-200cc motorcycle segment had been seeing lower sales over the first two months of this calendar year. Sales which had stood at 89,509 units in January 2022, dipped to 85,470 units in February 2022.

However, there was an increase in demand in March 2022. Even as YoY sales dipped 26.15 percent to 1,05,308 units in the past month from 1,42,605 units sold in March 2021, it was a MoM growth of 23.21 percent over 85,473 units sold in February 2022.

150cc To 200cc Motorcycles Mar 2022

Motorcycles in this segment saw every model in the top 10 list post a YoY de-growth except for the Yamaha FZ and Hero XPulse 200. TVS Apache was once again at the top of this list with 27,439 units sold, down 17.26 percent over 33,162 units sold in March 2021. This was a 5,723 unit volume de-growth with the Apache currently commanding a 26.06 percent share. MoM sales saw a 67.25 percent growth from 16,406 units sold in February 2022.

At No. 2 was Bajaj Pulsar with a 35.37 percent YoY de-growth top 25,121 units, down from 38,871 units sold in March 2021. This was a 13,750 unit fall in volumes while the Pulsar commands a 23.85 percent share. MoM sales improved 11.80 percent from 22,470 units sold in February 2022. Bajaj Auto is also keen to expand the Pulsar range in India and has recently filed two trademarks – Pulsar Elan and Pulsar Eleganz though no further details have been revealed.

Yamaha FZ saw a YoY growth of 38.96 percent to 23,121 units, up from 16,563 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales growth stood at 71.83 percent from 13,395 units sold in February 2022. This saw its share percent to increase from 15.67 percent in February 2022 to 21.86. Yamaha has increased prices from April 2022. The maximum price hike for FZ 25 and FZS 25 strands at Rs 4,500 and are now priced at Rs 1,43,300 and Rs 1,47,800 respectively.

Honda Unicorn 160 and Yamaha R15 saw sales de-growth by 44.53 percent and 17.46 percent YoY to 12,889 units and 5,768 units respectively, even as R15 sales improved marginally on a MoM basis by 0.60 percent from 12,812 units sold in February 2022.

Hero XPulse 200, KTM200 and Bajaj Avenger

Lower down the order were the Hero XPulse 200, KTM200 and Bajaj Avenger. Of these, the XPulse 200 has seen a YoY and MoM growth of 83.62 percent to 4,563 units in March 2022 while MoM sales improved 6.86 percent from 4,270 units sold in February 2022.

KTM 200 (Duke + RC) sales dipped YoY and MoM to 1,943 units while Bajaj Avenger 160 also posted de-growth of 48.54 percent YoY to 1,582 units while MoM sales improved 79.98 percent from 879 units sold in February 2022. Bajaj Avenger 160 price increased in April 2022 by Rs 2,560 to Rs 1,11,46.

Thereafter, every bike in this list suffered a YoY de-growth. Hero Xtreme 160R sales stood at 1,321 units while Gixxer sales dipped to 663 units. Honda Hornet 2.0 and XBlade sales were at 368 and 224 units respectively. XBlade sales however, improved MoM by 49.33 percent from 150 units sold in February 2022.