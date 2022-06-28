Top 10 150cc To 200cc Motorcycles May 2022 – Apache, FZ, Pulsar, MT15, R15

Highest MoM growth was recorded by Bajaj Avenger at 848 percent while the highest YoY growth was witnessed by Honda X Blade at 50,533 percent

The 150cc-200cc category of motorcycles is a major market in the two-wheeler segment and attracts lakhs of buyers every year. This segment of motorcycles provides adequate performance required for daily commutes as well as occasional long-distance touring.

In May 2022, a total of 88,236 motorcycles from the 150cc-200cc category were sold across the country. During the same month last year, close to 40,000 motorcycles from the same category were sold which has led to YoY growth of 121.35 percent. 67,489 motorcycles from this space were sold across the nation in April this year which translates to an MoM growth of 30.74 percent.

150cc To 200cc Motorcycles May 2022

This category was led by the Apache range of bikes from TVS which recorded a total monthly volume of 27,044 units in May this year. During May last year, this figure stood at 19,855 which resulted in YoY growth of 36.21 percent. In April this year, TVS was able to dispatch 7,342 units of Apache which translated to an MoM growth of 268.35 percent.

Second spot was occupied by Yamaha FZ which registered a sales volume of 15,068 units last month as opposed to 3,008 units sold in May 2021. This resulted in a massive YoY growth of over 400 percent. In April this year, Yamaha dispatched 16,508 units of FZ which led to an MoM decline of 8.72 percent.

FZ was trailed by the Pulsar range of Bajaj which recorded a volume of 12,809 units last month. During May last year, Bajaj was able to dispatch 9,963 units of Pulsar across the country while in April this year, it could manage to sell only 3,201 units. This resulted in YoY and MoM growths of 28.57 percent and 300.16 percent, respectively.

MT-15, R15 return YoY growths

Fourth and fifths sports have been taken by Yamaha siblings- MT-15 and R15 respectively. While the naked streetfighter has registered a sales volume of 7,584 units and its fully-faired sibling has recorded a volume of 7,120 units in May this year. MT-15 has witnessed a YoY growth of 464.29 percent and an MoM decline of 17.82 percent. R15 recorded a YoY growth of 234 percent and an MoM degrowth of 10.42 percent

Hero Xtreme 160R took the sixth spot as it recorded a sales volume of 4,256 units which led to an MoM growth of 7 percent and a humongous YoY growth of 2176 percent. Xtreme 160R was followed by another Hero model- Xpulse 200 which registered a volume of 3,481 resulting in YoY and MoM growths of 222.31 percent and 9.50 percent, respectively.

Honda broke into the list with Unicorn 160 occupying the eighth place. The commuter registered a volume of 3,133 units last month. It registered a YoY growth of 137.35 percent and an MoM decline of 76.22 percent. Ninth and tenth spots were taken by Bajaj Avenger Street 150 and Honda X Blade with respective monthly volumes of 1,824 units and 1,518 recorded last month. Others in the list include Hornet, KTM 200 (RC + Duke), Suzuki Gixxer, Honda CB200X and Intruder.