150cc to 200cc Motorcycles Sales July 2024 – Pulsar, Apache, Unicorn, MT15, R15, KTM, Xpulse

Indian 150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Segment Experiences 3.86% Decline in July 2024 – Pulsar and Apache in top 2

After taking a look at the sales of motorcycles in 350cc-450cc segment, let us now see how the 150cc-200cc segment performed. The Indian motorcycle market in the 150cc to 200cc segment saw a slight decline in July 2024, with total sales reaching 1,35,944 units, a 3.86% decrease compared to the 1,41,407 units sold in July 2023. This drop of 5,463 units reflects a varied performance across different models, with some showing strong growth while others experienced significant declines.

Bajaj Pulsar and TVS Apache Lead the Segment

Bajaj Pulsar remained the top-selling motorcycle in the 150cc to 200cc segment, with 31,732 units sold in July 2024. However, this represented an 8.52% year-on-year (YoY) decline, with sales dropping by 2,956 units from 34,688 in July 2023. Despite the decline, Pulsar held a 23.34% share of the segment, maintaining its leadership position.

TVS Apache showed impressive growth, becoming the second-best seller with 30,681 units sold in July 2024, up by 36.76% YoY. Apache gained 8,246 units compared to 22,435 units in July 2023, capturing a 22.57% market share, highlighting its increasing popularity.

Honda Unicorn, a longstanding favourite, experienced a substantial decline in sales, with 26,690 units sold in July 2024, down by 33.47% from 40,119 units in July 2023. This sharp drop of 13,429 units reduced Unicorn’s market share to 19.63%, indicating challenges in maintaining its market position.

Yamaha MT 15 recorded the highest growth in the segment, with sales increasing by 69.96% YoY. MT 15 sold 9,866 units in July 2024, up by 4,061 units from 5,805 in July 2023, securing a 7.26% share of the market. In contrast, Yamaha FZ saw a significant decline, with sales dropping by 34.15% YoY to 10,964 units in July 2024, down by 5,687 units from 16,651 in July 2023. Despite the decline, FZ still held an 8.07% share of the segment.

Honda SP 160 had 5,414 units sold in July 2024, capturing a 3.98% share of the market. Similarly, the Hero Xtreme 160R / 200 saw remarkable growth, with sales increasing by 116.08% YoY. Xtreme sold 2,070 units, up by 1,112 units from 958 in July 2023, achieving a 1.52% market share.

Challenges for Other Models

Several models faced challenges in July 2024. Hero XPulse 200 experienced a 30.50% decline in sales, dropping to 2,523 units from 3,630 units in July 2023. Suzuki Gixxer also saw a sharp decline of 35.99% YoY, with sales falling to 1,494 units from 2,334 in the previous year.

Bajaj Avenger and Honda CB200X had mixed performances, with Avenger’s sales declining by 12.21% YoY to 1,093 units, while Honda CB200X, a new model, contributed 544 units to the segment. In the niche and premium categories, models like the KTM 200 and Kawasaki W175 showed varied results. KTM 200 saw a modest growth of 0.67% YoY, with 2,856 units sold, while Kawasaki W175 made a minor impact with 27 units sold in July 2024.