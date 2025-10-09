16 Yamaha Exhibits At Japan Mobility Show – EV, AI Bike, Hydrogen, More

Heavy footfall is expected at Yamaha’s booth, with a multitude of radical designs and concepts set to be unveiled

Aiming to provide a glimpse of the future, Yamaha will be showcasing multiple products and concepts at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show. The event starts on 29th October. Yamaha will be showcasing a total of 16 models, which will include 6 entirely new products. Let’s explore more details about these advanced machines.

MOTOROiD AI-powered bike

This has been under development for several years. It first appeared in 2017, whereas the improved MOTOROiD2 model was unveiled in 2023. The latest MOTOROiD model utilizes AI to perform manoeuvres like a living creature. It can interact and learn from the environment and adapt accordingly by using Sim2Real technology. MOTOROiD can stand on its own and balance itself on two wheels using various robotic components, including actuators and motors.

Tricera Proto 3-wheeled sports EV

This open-top electric sports car runs on three wheels. One of the key USPs is a three-wheel manual steering (3WS), which ensures precise control. Cornering function is also improved with the 3WS setup. Users can expect a more responsive and realistic feel with the 3WS. Tricera Proto also has automated driving sound that adjusts according to the speed of the vehicle. This enhances overall driving experience. Users can choose from two modes, auto and manual.

Proto super sport BEV concept

Performance of this machine is comparable to a 600cc to 1000cc petrol-powered super sport bike. It is designed to deliver a linear throttle response and powerful, smooth acceleration. Proto BEV has a compact profile and utilizes lightweight materials in its construction. Design and styling appear to be inspired by Yamaha YZF-R7. The bike has advanced HMI (human–machine interface) features such as artificial sounds and a meter visualizer, which establish a stronger connection between man and machine.

Hydrogen-powered scooter

Yamaha H2 Buddy Porter Concept is part of a joint collaboration between Yamaha and Toyota Motor Corporation. Hydrogen is among the emerging alternative fuels that will play a critical role in achieving carbon neutrality goals. Yamaha H2 Buddy has the look and feel of a commercial scooter and comes with a roof. It uses high-pressure hydrogen tanks that can store more fuel in less space. Yamaha H2 Buddy has a cruising range of more than 100 km.

Proto series-parallel hybrid (SPHEV) bike

This model utilizes an electric motor and an internal combustion engine. The bike can function in electric-only mode and can also be powered directly by the combustion engine. Proto HEV is around the same size as the Yamaha XMAX. However, it is around 35% more fuel-efficient, thanks to its advanced power and energy management setup.

Proto plug-in hybrid (PHEV) bike

This is the first time the Proto PHEV will be unveiled to the public. The bike uses an electric motor and a combustion engine, both of which can be used for propulsion. Key USPs include improved fuel efficiency, sporty driving performance and reduced emissions. Yamaha Proto PHEV bike is approximately the same size as the MT-07.







