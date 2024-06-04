2 Hyundai Creta EV Test Mules Spied In Delhi Wearing New Camo

Excluding the electric underpinnings, Creta EV will have largely the same profile and features as the ICE Creta

In the compact SUV segment, users will soon be able to choose from multiple new electric options. One of these will be Hyundai Creta EV, expected to be launched in early 2025. Other upcoming options include Tata Curvv (ICE + EV), Mahindra BE.05, Maruti eVX and Toyota’s version of eVX.

Hyundai Creta EV Spied In Delhi – Latest Spy Shots

Test mules of Creta EV have been spotted multiple times in recent months. Latest spy shots of the Creta EV are from Delhi, credited to automotive enthusiast Sitanshu. These test mules are wearing a different camo than earlier spotted Creta EV test mules and probably are in near production-ready stage.

While heavily camouflaged, the core silhouette and lighting elements appear to be the same as ICE Creta. Hyundai has essentially chosen an ICE to EV conversion approach for its first mainstream electric car in the Indian market. Choosing Creta makes sense, as the SUV is already a bestseller. It is popular for its sporty profile and powerful performance.

Moreover, ICE Creta was recently introduced in its facelift avatar. It has received a comprehensive range of updates, all of which will be available with the upcoming Creta EV. By sharing the same platform and features, Creta EV could be launched at a competitive price point. An intense battle is expected in the electric compact SUV segment. With competitive pricing and Creta’s strong brand value, Creta EV will be aiming to gain an edge over rivals.

As seen with test mules, Creta EV will have the charging port installed at the front. Other key features include sequential turn indicators, horizontally stacked LED positioning lamps and DRLs and a chiselled bonnet design. Side profile will be distinguishable with a new set of aero alloy wheels. While reducing the SUV’s air drag coefficient and helping improve range, the aero alloy wheels also have cosmetic relevance. At the rear, Creta EV will be getting connected LED tail lamps, a curvy spoiler, sequential turn signals and a high-mounted LED stop lamp.

Creta EV interiors

Some of the features on the inside can be borrowed from other Hyundai electric cars. For example, Creta EV could be equipped with the 4-dot steering wheel, as seen with Ioniq 5. Other features will be borrowed from ICE Creta. It will include a dual screen setup, voice enabled panoramic sunroof and front ventilated seats. There will be a Bose premium sound system and dual-zone climate control. ADAS is also confirmed, as a test mule spotted recently was seen with a bumper-mounted radar module.

Creta EV range, specs

While there is no official confirmation, it is expected that Creta EV will have a certified range of around 450 km. To increase range, Creta EV will be equipped with an advanced regen system. A 45-kWh battery pack is expected to supply power to a single motor mounted on the front axle. If the electric motor is borrowed from new-gen Kona, output will be 138 hp and 255 Nm.

Hyundai has plans to introduce at least five new EVs by 2030 in India. The first one (likely Creta EV) will be manufactured at Hyundai’s facility in Chennai. The battery packs could be sourced locally from Exide. Hyundai and Kia had recently partnered with Exide for local production of EV batteries.