There have been vehicles like this on sale like Henessey Velociraptor 6X6 based on Ford Ranger Raptor and Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6X6

Have you ever seen a 6-wheeled vehicle on the road? You might have seen a commercial truck with two tyres at each end at the rear which is technically a 6-wheeled vehicle. We are, however, talking about mad builds that are based on desirable vehicles sold at sky-high prices that would appeal only to the Middle-Eastern market.

There are a few 6X6 vehicles that come to our mind like Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6X6 and Henessey Velociraptor 6X6. The former is based on a G-Class with three lockable differentials, air tanks to remotely inflate or deflate tyres, portal axles and a flatbed, while latter is based on a 1000 bhp Ford Raptor pickup truck. These are properly designed and developed by experts.

2 Tata Safari Modified Into 1

What if you are from India and want a 6X6 like the above-mentioned vehicles? There are none. So, people often resort to idiotic modifications that are downright dumb and illegal. One such person has ‘fused’ two Tata Safari Dicor into one 6X6 vehicle. Let’s take a look.

If you look at Indian automotive market, we don’t have true limousines. Yes, BMW and Mercedes sell some vehicles with the word Limousine in them. But they’re like limousines, as Creta is an SUV. There are multiple attempts at making stretched limousines in India without ARAI approval, most of which have been seized by the government as they’re downright illegal.

Any boxy car with a straight-line profile can be transformed into a limousine. In countries like the USA, custom stretch limousines are usually based on Chrysler 300 or similar as it is modding-friendly for limousines with a straight side profile. In India, a Tata Motors and Safari fan has ventured into a modification job, and has fused two handsome Tata Safari Dicor SUV and turned them into one hideous monstrosity.

He says that he was inspired by an imaginary Hummer 6X6, or a custom Hummer stretch limo with 6X6 layout. Yet, decals at the side, read Velociraptor 6X6. There are some tasteful auxiliary flood lights on its roof and a front roof spoiler. Even though it is primarily RWD, a front roof spoiler on a vehicle that will probably never touch a race track?

Tata Safari 6×6 – 9 Seater SUV

At the rear is where the hack job has taken place. The holy place where two Tata Safari met. The windows are not properly stuck and flex tape is used to cover it. There are large alloy wheels, six of them, that amplify the road presence even more. Take a look at the detailed video below, credited to Auto Addictionn by prdp.

The interiors are kept mostly stock, though. Except for extra length at the back is stuffed with one long and uncomfortable-looking side-facing seat (making this Safari 6×6 a 9 seater) and a giant sub-woofer. Because, why not?

This ungodly creation is done in Jalandhar, as the good folks from the owner’s town straight-up refused to make something like this. In the video, this vehicle doesn’t touch a road, which is logical as there might be police waiting to seize it if it ever gets on a road. Modifications like these are illegal for a reason as most are done without proper certification / testing. This is a road hazard to anyone driving it, sitting in it and around it as well. This is a good reason why it is un-insurable too.