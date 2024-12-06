20 Most Affordable ADAS Cars In India – Amaze, XUV3XO, City, Venue, Creta, XUV700

With the just launched new Gen Amaze, Honda takes the crown for offering India’s most affordable car equipped with ADAS safety net

With more car buyers becoming conscious of vehicular safety in India, OEMs are cleverly integrating safety features as standard or offering them in lower variants. This way, OEMs are democratising safety features for the masses. With ADAS being the talk of the automotive town, some brands democratise safety better than others. Let’s take a look at the 20 most affordable ADAS-equipped cars on sale in India.

20. MG Hector Plus – Rs 23.26 (Ex-sh)

Just like the 5-seater Hector, MG Hector Plus also gets ADAS only in the sold top-spec Savvy Pro trim which is offered with a sole 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine and a sole CVT gearbox. Addition of a Diesel engine option with top-spec Savvy Pro trim could unlock more sales potential.

19. MG Hector – Rs 22.5 (Ex-sh)

Arch rival of Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector is among the pricier models to get ADAS in its segment. That’s because MG only offers ADAS with top-spec Savvy Pro trim which only gets a sole 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine and a sole CVT gearbox.

18. Tata Safari – Rs 22.49 (Ex-sh)

Just like the Harrier, Safari 3-row SUV also gets ADAS suite starting from Adventure+ A trim (Persona) and it gets both manual and automatic gearbox options, mated to a sole 2.0L Diesel engine.

17. Tata Curvv EV – Rs 21.99 (Ex-sh)

With MG ZS EV’s BaaS battery rental program, Tata Curvv EV is the most affordable electric vehicle in India to get ADAS suite. That is despite Tata only offering ADAS on the top-spec Empowered+ A trim (Persona) with the larger 55 kWh battery pack.

16. Tata Harrier – Rs 21.69 (Ex-sh)

After Mahindra XUV700, Tata Harrier is the most affordable ADAS-equipped mid-size SUV in India. Tata offers ADAS in Harrier starting from Adventure+ A trim (Persona), which gets both manual and automatic gearbox options, mated to the sole 2.0L Diesel engine.

15. MG ZS EV – Rs 20.56* (Ex-sh)

ZS EV is among the most affordable EV to get ADAS in India. MG ZS EV offers ADAS only in top-spec Essence trim. But there is an asterisk in pricing and that’s because that price includes BaaS (Battery as a Service) battery rental program. Without BaaS, the most affordable ADAS-equipped MG ZS EV variant costs Rs 25.55 lakh (Ex-sh).

14. Mahindra XUV700 – Rs 19.49 (Ex-sh)

XUV700 has been one of the most sought-after premium SUV in India and has even garnered excellent response in export markets. The most affordable XUV700 trim with ADAS is AX7. It gets Petrol and Diesel along with Manual and Automatic gearbox options, starting from Rs 19.49 lakh (Ex-sh).

13. Hyundai Alcazar – Rs 19.46 (Ex-sh)

The recently launched three-row version of Creta, Hyundai Alcazar, is one of the smartest choices for chauffeur-driven audience. It gets ADAS suite starting from Platinum trim which gets a sensible manual gearbox option for price competitiveness.

12. Kia Seltos – Rs 19.08 (Ex-sh)

Creta’s Kia counterpart, Seltos, gets ADAS suite starting from GTX trim. Because GTX can only be had with a 1.5L GDi Turbo Petrol engine with 7-speed DCT gearbox, Seltos’ most affordable ADAS variant is quite expensive at Rs 19.08 lakh (Ex-sh).

11. Tata Curvv – Rs 17.5 (Ex-sh)

As of now, Tata doesn’t offer ADAS suite with its popular Nexon and Punch SUVs. This makes Curvv, Tata’s most affordable ADAS-equipped vehicle. However, only the top-spec Accomplished+ A trim level (Persona) gets ADAS.

10. MG Astor – Rs 17.22 (Ex-sh)

One of the first vehicles offering ADAS in India was MG Astor. It offer ADAS suite only with its top-spec Savvy Pro trim level. This trim is offered with both 1.5L NA Petrol and 1.3L Turbo Petrol engines starting from Rs 17.22 lakh (Ex-sh).

9. Mahindra Thar Roxx – Rs 16.99 (Ex-sh)

Arguably, Thar Roxx is the only real SUV (in textbook SUV definition) to feature on this list. Mahindra offers ADAS suite in Thar Roxx starting from AX3L trim that is priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (Ex-sh). Interestingly, AX3L is Diesel only, manual only and RWD only.

8. Hyundai Verna – Rs 16.29 (Ex-sh)

After the City, the most affordable C segment sedan in India is Hyundai Verna starting from Rs 16.29 lakh (Ex-sh) for SX (O) trim. However, Hyundai SmartSense ADAS suite starts from iVT gearbox variant of SX (O) trim, while manual variant misses out on it.

7. Hyundai Creta – Rs 15.98 (Ex-sh)

India’s best-selling SUV and best-selling compact SUV, Hyundai Creta, offers Hyundai SmartSense ADAS suite with SX Tech trim onwards, starting with a 1.5L NA Petrol engine and manual gearbox option.

6. Honda Elevate – Rs 15.21 (Ex-sh)

Unlike the City sedan, Elevate SUV offers Honda Sensing ADAS suite only with the top-spec ZX trim that starts from Rs 15.21 lakh (Ex-sh). It would have been nicer if Honda pushed ADAS with lower variants of Elevate like City does. Despite that, Elevate is the most affordable compact SUV in India to offer ADAS.

5. Kia Sonet – Rs 14.82 (Ex-sh)

Venue’s Kia counterpart, Sonet, also offers ADAS suite for a robust safety proposition. Kia offers ADAS in Sonet only with GTX+ trim and above, which is only available with the 1.0L GDi Turbo Petrol engine, mated with 7-speed DCT gearbox.

4. Honda City – Rs 12.7 (Ex-sh)

While the first three offerings on this list were sub 4m offerings, Honda City is the most affordable C Segment vehicle in India to get ADAS. That’s because Honda offers ADAS in City with V, VX and ZX trims. Basically, all variants above the base SV get Honda Sensing ADAS suite. Which is the most impressive ADAS proposition in India.

3. Hyundai Venue – Rs 12.44 (Ex-sh)

Venue is Hyundai’s most affordable ADAS-equipped vehicle in India and is among the best-selling sub 4m SUVs as well. Hyundai offers ADAS exclusively in Venue’s SX (O) trim. Even the SX (O) Adventure Edition and SX (O) Knight Edition miss out on ADAS, for some reason.

2. Mahindra XUV3XO – Rs 12.24 (Ex-sh)

XUV3XO offers a multitude of segment-first features and creature comforts and it offers the most premium in-cabin experience. Fortifying security, it offers ADAS suite starting from AX5L trim. To sweeten the deal, AX5L also gets more performant and (interestingly) fuel-efficient TGDi engine too.

1. Honda Amaze – Rs 9.73 Lakh (Introductory, Ex-sh)

The just-launched Honda Amaze has become quite a sensation in India as it emerged as the country’s most affordable ADAS-equipped car. Honda offers ADAS with top-spec ZX trim only, priced at Rs 9.73 lakh (Ex-sh, introductory). It is also the one in sub 4m sedan space to offer ADAS, which is commendable.