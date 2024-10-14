20 New Car Launches By Auto Expo 2025 – Dzire, Amaze, Creta EV, XUV EV, Maruti EV, Carens EV

With 2024 coming to an end, Indian automotive market expects a quite a few mainstream car launches around 2025 Auto Expo from various OEMs

The Indian car market is soon to be flooded with a slew of new cars. Expected to launch in 2024 and 2025, these upcoming car launches are an exciting prospect to Indian car enthusiasts and buyers alike. These launches range from affordable mainstream offerings to premium offerings as well. Let’s take a look at expected car launches with respect to their OEMs. These vehicles might be displayed at the upcoming 2025 Auto Expo. Let’s list them out, shall we?

1 and 2 – Mahindra BE.05 & BE.Rall-E

This will probably be the first Born Electric vehicle based on the INGLO platform to launch in India. Along with wild design, BE.05 might have single motor RWD and dual motor AWD layouts. Size-wise, it will rival Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the likes. A more hardcore version of BE.05, called BE.Rall-E is spied testing as well. On the company’s website, Mahindra has listed BE.Rall-E as a “Product” and not “Concept”, hinting that it might launch in 2025.

3 – Mahindra XUV.e8

The electrified version of XUV700 will bear futuristic design and is among the three born electric vehicles being tested by Mahindra. While the front is completely new, XUV.e8 bears a lot of semblances with XUV700 at the sides and rear. On the inside, it has a triple screen layout, which is first-in-segment.

4 – Mahindra XUV.e9

The coupe version of XUV.e8, the XUV.e9, is a lot more flamboyant in its design. From the spy shots, it seems to be larger in dimensions, when compared to XUV.e8. Massive road presence, dual motor AWD layout, up to 200 km/h top speed, triple screens on the inside, are a few notable attributes.

5 – Mahindra XUV400 Facelift

Sticking with Mahindra, XUV400 facelift has been spied testing too. It has shrunk in dimensions and will now be exactly identical to XUV3XO in design and dimensions. It will feature a closed off grill with a few Copper elements to distinguish itself from its ICE counterpart. With around 150 PS and 310 Nm, XUV400 facelift will continue to be the most exhilarating offering in its segment.

6 – Kia Clavis

Even though the spy shot frequency has lowered, Kia Clavis is set to launch by the end of 2025. It is a feature loaded offering from Kia with its new futuristic design language. It looks like it is based on the Hyundai Casper, but with larger dimensions.

7 – Kia Sonet EV

Spied recently, Kia Sonet EV test mule has garnered a lot of buzz in the Indian automotive industry. Set to take on the likes of Nexon EV and upcoming XUV400 facelift, Sonet EV will retain its handsome design and might offer a battery pack of up to 40 kWh promising around 400 km of range on a single charge.

8 and 9 – Kia Carens Facelift & Carens EV

Among the most popular premium MPVs in India, Kia Carens is soon getting a facelift and will bear a new face, inspired from EV5. Kia is testing both ICE and electric versions of Carens, as suggested by spy shots. Carens ICE will continue its powertrains (1.5L NA Petrol, 1.5L Turbo Petrol and 1.5L Diesel) and Carens EV is likely to share its powertrains with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

10 – Hyundai Creta EV

Speaking of, Hyundai Creta EV has been spied in India and is set to dominate the rivals like its ICE counterpart. With Creta EV, Hyundai will enter India’s mass market EV segment and will likely launch in 2025. Test mules have been spied at multiple occasions and show interiors inspired by Ioniq range.

11 – Maruti Suzuki eVX

Targeting the same segment as Creta EV, we have Maruti Suzuki eVX, which has been spotted testing in India and abroad. This will be a global launch and India is a recipient after European launch. This is Suzuki’s first ever electric SUV and will launch in 2025.

12 – Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Launching on 4th of November, 2024, Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a major leap ahead in terms of features and equipment. When compared to Swift, new 4th Gen Dzire is a lot more premium in design and appearance too. The same 1.2L Z-Series engine will power the Dzire and there will be a CNG variant as well.

13 and 14 – Tata Harrier EV & Safari EV

The flagship SUV duo from Tata Motors – Harrier and Safari, are set to launch with an electric avatar soon. Both these vehicles have been in testing and will probably launch in 2025. Harrier EV has been spied with dual-motor AWD layout and the recent patents show added Terrain Response modes as well. Battery size could go up to 80 kWh and promise 600 km of range on a single charge.

15 – Honda Amaze

One of Honda’s best-selling car in India, the Amaze sub 4m sedan, is set to receive a major update in the coming months. Speculations suggest the new Amaze will be based on a modified version of the City and Elevate platform and will continue to get the same 1.2L engine as before. When compared to the current model, we expect a lot of improvements and refinements.

16 – MG Gloster Facelift

With Toyota Fortuner in the crosshair, MG Gloster is getting a major facelift with a radical new design, similar to Maxus Territory and D90 sold globally. Dimensions are expected to grow beyond the 5m length barrier and is expected to get three lockable differentials to improve its off-road credentials.

17 – Skoda Kylaq

The company’s first sub 4m SUV, Skoda Kylaq, has been spied on various occasions. And the company has officially revealed a camouflaged test mule as well, showing a few external design elements ahead of launch. Equipped with a sole 1.0L turbo petrol engine, it is set to launch soon.

18 – New Toyota Camry

One of world’s best-selling cars, Toyota Camry, is soon launching in India in its latest 9th Gen avatar. The XV80 version of Camry will replace the current XV70 version, which is priced at Rs 46.17 lakh (Ex-sh). It will rival other executive sedans like Skoda Superb.

19 and 20 – Updated Jeep Compass & Meridian

Compass and its 3-row version, Meridian, are set to receive a major update soon. Both vehicles are expected to launch with Level-2 ADAS, co-developed with Bosch. While there are rumours of a petrol engine, both vehicles will continue with their 2.0L diesel mill packing 170 PS and 350 Nm.